Author Shyanne Koenig's new book "Bob and Betty Bumble Bee" is a delightful tale about a young girl who learns about the pollination cycle from friendly bees.

Recent release "Bob and Betty Bumble Bee" from Page Publishing author Shyanne Koenig follows Jamie as she makes two new friends while on a picnic with her parents. Together with Bob and Betty, two bumblebees, Jamie embarks on a grand educational adventure with two kind bees to learn the magic of pollination.

BERNVILLE, Pa., Sep.13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shyanne Koenig, a lifelong artist who holds a bachelor's degree in fine art, has completed her new book "Bob and Betty Bumble Bee": a fascinating story that tells the incredible journey bumble bees go through to pollinate flowers and collect nectar.

"Join Jamie on her adventure exploring the great outdoors with her new friends Bob and Betty Bumblebee," writes Koenig. "Together they teach Jamie what bees do for the world and why they are so helpful, though people may not always like their company. It is a brightly colored and fun-filled quest with friendly faces to guide the way."

Published by Page Publishing, Shyanne Koenig's vibrant tale is inspired by her childhood, during which time her mother had two carpenter bees that were always friendly with her family and would fly near them. Lovingly named Bob and Betty by Koenig's mother, they live on in this wonderful story that works to educate readers on the many important jobs bees have, and how they manage to do it.

