Author Sezilee Smith Reid, Ph.D.'s new book "Oh Mom! I Can Read" tells the story of a young boy who wants more than anything to be able to read but doesn't know how to.

Recent release "Oh Mom! I Can Read" from Page Publishing author Sezilee Smith Reid, Ph.D. centers around Johnny Lee, who is inspired to begin reading by his first-grade teacher after she reads a book to the class. He tries to read the same book as well, but soon realizes he is only repeating the words from memory and not actually reading, so he asks his mom to help him learn how to do so.

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sep. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sezilee Smith Reid, Ph.D., who holds a master's degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University and has thirty-five years of teaching experience from elementary to college level, has completed her new book "Oh Mom! I Can Read": a powerful story of a young boy named Johnny Lee who wishes to read and begins this journey with the help of his teacher and mother.

"[My] inspiration for writing the book was from [my] mother who helped [me] to understand the difference between memorizing words and really knowing how to read at the beginning of [my] elementary school experience," writes Reid. "[My] mother told [me], 'When you can read, you can pick up any book and read it without much trouble.' Once [I] understood that concept, [I] quickly improved from reading beginner books to grade-level reading material."

Published by Page Publishing, Sezilee Smith Reid, Ph.D.'s delightful tale explores the ways in which any obstacles in the way of one's education can be overcome to achieve one's goals. Full of inspiration and hope, Reid's story is one that will stay with young readers as they begin to take their first steps into the world of reading and find themselves in Johnny Lee's exact position.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Oh Mom! I Can Read" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing