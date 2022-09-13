Russell Keeler's newly released "Divine Intervention: One Man's Story" is an inspiring memoir that explores key moments in the author's journey.

"Divine Intervention: One Man's Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Russell Keeler is an enjoyable and encouraging message that celebrates God's work within the author's life through the peaks and valleys.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Divine Intervention: One Man's Story": a nostalgic look back on a life lived in faith. "Divine Intervention: One Man's Story" is the creation of published author Russell Keeler, a native of California, a successful business owner, a 2013 NAGA World Jiu-Jitsu champion, a two-time inductee in the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame 2012 and 2017, as well as many other great accomplishments that can only have been the grace of God.

Keeler shares, "Have you ever been delayed—maybe a red light, traffic jam, or you just couldn't find your keys or phone—and it upset you? How about awakened after a dream that seemed so real that it took you a few minutes to realize it was just a dream? Divine Intervention: One Man's Story is a journey of amazing real-life situations that not only saved the life of the author but also possibly saved the lives of others. Each chapter details encounters that can only be explained as God's divine grace, as well as divine connections that pushed the author to levels in life not ever imagined. Each story will draw you into his childhood and adult life and open your eyes to your own memories of when God stepped in for you. Is it possible that delay kept you from harm? Is that dream that seems so real a dream to help comfort you in a given situation? This biblical perspective of God's grace shares verses to tell you of his greatness and his timing in our lives. It's not about our timing; it's God's timing that will get us through life and to the destination he has planned for you. Are you ready for this great journey—life?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Russell Keeler's new book takes readers into a reflective consideration of the blessings and challenges that have sculpted the author's life experience.

Keeler shares a story of appreciation for God's grace and thankfulness for the many blessings that have manifested in both his personal and spiritual path.

Consumers can purchase "Divine Intervention: One Man's Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

