FDAnews Announces: The FDA's Focus on Clinical Data Integrity Throughout Product Development and Approval Webinar on September 21, 2022

Ensure that clinical data withstands FDA and DOJ scrutiny, from preclinical development through clinical trials to market approval.

Clinical data must withstand FDA and Department of Justice (DOJ) scrutiny from preclinical development through clinical trials and ultimately to market approval.

This webinar will show pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers how to ensure their data integrity is accurate and reliable throughout the whole process.

Three members of King & Spalding's FDA and Life Sciences practice, two of whom are FDA veterans, will share what manufacturers must know and do to avoid data integrity-related FDA and DOJ enforcement action.

Beverly Lorell, senior medical and policy advisor, and partners Peter Leininger and Mark Brown will leverage hypothetical situations to highlight best practices for sponsors to identify and mitigate high-risk issues related to the integrity of clinical data. This includes its uses before and after product approval, as well as in crisis management. Attendees will learn:

How disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic opened the door for unintended and deliberate breaches of the development of clinical data

Recent trends in FDA warning letters that signal a shift from the agency's focus during the pandemic to the emerging "new normal" of scrutiny and inspections related to the development of clinical data and its integrity

New modes of FDA enforcement, including those related to sponsor disclosure of clinical results on ClinicalTrials.gov

Key fact patterns that may trigger a DOJ decision in collaboration with the FDA to initiate criminal prosecution of an individual or firm related to fraud or falsification of clinical data used to support an application, as well as debarment by the FDA

