Christian Smythe's newly released "Sagebrush Justice" is a thrilling wild west tale that takes readers deep into the dangers faced by settling families.

"Sagebrush Justice" from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian Smythe is an exciting fiction that explores real towns, infamous western characters, and a compelling narrative that, while fiction, could have been all too true in the lawless Old West.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sagebrush Justice": a gripping action adventure that will pull at the heartstrings. "Sagebrush Justice" is the creation of published author Christian Smythe, who was born in Lodi, California, and grew up around Lodi and Galt. Smythe graduated from Galt High in 1970 and joined the army when it was still called Women's Army Corps, WAC for short. She received basic and advanced individual training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and was later transferred to Fort Bragg, North California, where she met and married her husband, and her daughter was born.

Smythe shares, "For five years, Rebecca Sage and her family tried to make a good living after the war, but their neighbors wouldn't let them. So she and her extended family of parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, and their families packed up and headed west. When they got to their new home site, tragedy hit, and this is the result of it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian Smythe's new book is an exciting installment to the classic western genre that will delight and entertain the imagination.

Smythe's carefully constructed narrative will have readers rooting for a young woman bent on avenging her beloved family.

