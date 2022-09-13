Matthew Nath's newly released "This Will Never Happen..." is an engrossing post-apocalyptic fiction that finds a young Christian family up against impossible odds.

"This Will Never Happen..." from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Nath is a captivating tale that finds a dark future for believers and an impossible task for a loving family.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This Will Never Happen...": a compelling fiction that offers thought-provoking views of the future. "This Will Never Happen..." is the creation of published author Matthew Nath, a dedicated husband and father who works as a Funeral Director and enjoys playing complex, strategic board games.

Nath shares, "What might life be like in twenty-five to thirty years? If you've been paying attention, you've seen signs that Christian persecution may be coming. This is the story of Rhys, a young Christian man living twenty-five years from now under totalitarian rule. He was raised in a small town, in a happy Christian household. Rhys's parents were true believers and true followers of God. They worked diligently to instill that same faith in Rhys from a young age. When Rhys was ten, his parents were taken away to a re-education camp where their 'harmful and dangerous' Christian beliefs could be examined. Rhys never saw them again.

"But he never forgot them. Rhys remembered their lessons and their faith. He was resolved to keep that faith his entire life. And more importantly, he was determined to raise his family as true devout Christians. Despite the dangers, Rhys was able to find small ways to live on mission. He found other believers living along-side him. They continue to hold regular underground church services. His family does this all in secret, knowing that to be discovered worshipping God would result in death.

"When Rhys's wife, Grace, is given an impossible task, one that will result in the death of a child, the family is forced to find a way out. Refusal to complete the task would mean death, and not just for Grace and Rhys but for their children as well. Their faith won't allow them to participate in the death of a child, right? Or, will they place their own children's lives over that of a stranger?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Nath's new book presents a parent's worst nightmare as faithful believers find themselves up against improbable odds.

Nath paints a vivid and frightening picture within the pages of this dystopian narrative.

