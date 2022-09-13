Submit Release
Samuel E. Donelson's newly released "What Was - Could Be Today" is an engaging fiction that explores the repetitive nature of the world.

"What Was - Could Be Today" from Christian Faith Publishing author Samuel E. Donelson is an enjoyable and thought-provoking fiction that explores historical and political trends that may be doomed to repeat.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep.13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Was - Could Be Today": a compelling and reflective historically-driven narrative. "What Was - Could Be Today" is the creation of published author Samuel E. Donelson, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Donelson shares, "Samuel 'Sam' E. Donelson is an achiever and one who does not let 'too much grass grow under his feet.' Coming from a family of eight boys, three girls, and, of course, his wonderful mother and father was one of being very poor. His younger years consisted of mostly farm work until he was nineteen years old when he enlisted in the US Army. Besides being a business owner as an electrical contractor, he has worked for large corporations as a 'worker bee,' VP, and ex-VP, including eighteen years in politics. However, the most important in his life is his wife, Patricia. Sam has set two additional goals before passing on: writing a book and becoming an inventor. His firm belief is to 'set your goals and work hard to accomplish them.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samuel E. Donelson's new book is a concise and impactful novella.

Donelson brings readers a careful warning of the risks associated with ignoring history within the pages of this engrossing work.

Consumers can purchase"What Was - Could Be Today" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "What Was - Could Be Today," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

