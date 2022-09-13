Victoria Holifield's newly released "Tug the Turtle: Tug in Trouble" is a charming story of a turtle on a journey to learn about the world and the dangers it holds

"Tug the Turtle: Tug in Trouble" from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Holifield is a delightful story about a freshly hatched sea turtle's journey to find home and the dangerous foes met along the way.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tug the Turtle: Tug in Trouble": a fun and informative story about the real dangers young turtles face. "Tug the Turtle: Tug in Trouble" is the creation of published author Victoria Holifield, a dedicated teacher who has served in both the United States and South Korea.

Holifield shares, "Tug is a tiny turtle starting his life in a small dark place where he is warm and safe. To survive, he must break free of that hollow place where, hidden, he has grown in safety.

"Through this trying day, Tug must face varied dangers on his way to find safety once again.

"Fierce foes lie in wait for our young friend. With luck, cleverness, and even a little spunk, Tug takes each antagonist in turn. In his search for a place of comfort, he must be watchful and resilient.

"Experience is a hard teacher. The toddler turtle learns more with every enemy he faces. Tug gains strength through his day. He learns how to look for predators and how to avoid becoming their prey.

"Follow along with Tug as he makes his way through a trail of troubling circumstances and colorful characters in his quest for a safe space to call his new home."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria Holifield's new book is a delightful juvenile fiction that will captivate the imagination as young minds learn about the concept of predatory animals.

Holifield offers a vibrant opportunity for young readers to practice their reading skills while being exposed to introductory concepts about the animal kingdom.

Consumers can purchase "Tug the Turtle: Tug in Trouble" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Tug the Turtle: Tug in Trouble," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing