Tomeka R. Goggins and Raenira A. Goggins's newly released "My Daddy's Whistle" is a charming story of a little girl's bond with a devoted father

"My Daddy's Whistle" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Tomeka R. Goggins and Raenira A. Goggins is an engaging story of an unexpected turn of events while a loving father-daughter duo are out celebrating a birthday at the local mall.

Tomeka and Raenira share, "AnneMarie is a little girl who has a special bond with her daddy. Their bond will be challenged in a unique way, as they adventure off to the shopping mall. This visit to the mall will be like no other. The intensity of this shopping experience will show you how faith and determination can keep people together, especially during challenging moments. By the end of the story, you will feel the connection between this father and his daughter. You will also begin to understand the divine bond that they both share between each other."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tomeka R. Goggins and Raenira A. Goggins's new book will entertain while imparting an important message to young readers.

With vibrant imagery and an enjoyable narrative, readers will find a heartwarming story of love and connection within the pages of this delightful work.

