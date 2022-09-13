Bob Wilmot, MCE, DRE's newly released "Love Letters From God: An Anthology of the Faithfulness of Our God" is an impactful message of God's grace and hope for mankind

"Love Letters From God: An Anthology of the Faithfulness of Our God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Wilmot, MCE, DRE is an empowering opportunity for reflection, prayer, and spiritual growth as readers consider the heartfelt message within each section.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Letters From God: An Anthology of the Faithfulness of Our God": a potent reminder of God's love for creation. "Love Letters From God: An Anthology of the Faithfulness of Our God" is the creation of published author Bob Wilmot, MCE, DRE, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a loving father of four, and a dedicated grandfather to five who graduated from Upper St. Clair High School in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, and later joined the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965. Following his tour in military service, Wilmot enrolled at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He then entered Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary from 1993 to 1995 and received a master's degree in Christian education and a doctorate in religious education.

Wilmot shares, "This book has been created with the intention of strengthening the body of Christ with the emphasis on complete dependence on God, the Author and Finisher of our faith. Even in the midst of confusion and chaos, God desires to have a permanent relationship with Christian disciples all over the world through prayer and supplication to the glory of His name. God desires to speak with us to enable that goal in understanding Who He is and how He works in our lives."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Wilmot, MCE, DRE's new book will resonate with many as they accept the welcome challenge within to renew and recharge in one's faith.

Wilmot brings readers a motivating and engaging discussion in hopes of empowering others in their faith.

