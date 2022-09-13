Thomas Krahn's newly released "The Joy of Being Gay: A Gay Christian Handbook" is an engaging discussion of homosexuality and scripture

"The Joy of Being Gay: A Gay Christian Handbook" from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Krahn is an empowering message for gay men who also seek to lead a fulfilling life in Christ despite the modern rhetoric that states the two traits cannot coexist.

Krahn shares, "I chose this title to share that being gay and Christian can be a joyous experience as indicated in the Bible, a book that the Protestants have revered for over four hundred years. Contrary to popular opinion, we gay people are not condemned in the Bible. We rejoice from the three single Gay men in the Bible to the two Gay marriages in there and to our very own covenant with God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Krahn's new book will challenge and encourage as readers reflect on the carefully presented points within.

Krahn shares from personal study and reflection to present an encouraging message to men similar to himself on their journey of faith.

