Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,665 in the last 365 days.

Thomas Krahn's newly released "The Joy of Being Gay: A Gay Christian Handbook" is an engaging discussion of homosexuality and scripture

"The Joy of Being Gay: A Gay Christian Handbook" from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Krahn is an empowering message for gay men who also seek to lead a fulfilling life in Christ despite the modern rhetoric that states the two traits cannot coexist.

MEADVILLE, Pa.,  Sept.13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Joy of Being Gay: A Gay Christian Handbook": a thoughtful reflection on the experience of being both gay and Christian. "The Joy of Being Gay: A Gay Christian Handbook" is the creation of published author Thomas Krahn.

Krahn shares, "I chose this title to share that being gay and Christian can be a joyous experience as indicated in the Bible, a book that the Protestants have revered for over four hundred years. Contrary to popular opinion, we gay people are not condemned in the Bible. We rejoice from the three single Gay men in the Bible to the two Gay marriages in there and to our very own covenant with God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Krahn's new book will challenge and encourage as readers reflect on the carefully presented points within.

Krahn shares from personal study and reflection to present an encouraging message to men similar to himself on their journey of faith.

Consumers can purchase "The Joy of Being Gay: A Gay Christian Handbook" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Joy of Being Gay: A Gay Christian Handbook," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Thomas Krahn's newly released "The Joy of Being Gay: A Gay Christian Handbook" is an engaging discussion of homosexuality and scripture

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.