Author Lor E. Lynn's new book "The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel" is a gripping thriller that follows a series of investigations to uncover the truth

Recent release "The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel" from Page Publishing author Lor E. Lynn is a suspenseful page-turner that follows Lord Edgar Cortland, who was recently promoted to a full-time member at the Home Office.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lor E. Lynn, who grew up in Central Wisconsin as the middle child of seven, has completed her new book "The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel": an electrifying thriller that follows Lord Edgar Cortland.

His recent promotion is quickly overshadowed by a series of missions that first send Lord Blakely off to America after a kidnapping, then Lord Davenport to identify the imposter who was now the spy, B. Edgar himself is tasked with investigating the Twisted Rose Shipping Company as well as locating the Duke of Greaves's errant daughter. After situating a recently returned school friend into a position at the Home Office, both young lords head out.

When a young Lady Juliana Greaves left home, it was to escape the betrothal her stepmother was attempting to entrap her in. For four years, she has been free to pursue other activities along with her schooling. Now her father insists she returns home and enlists Lord Cortland to track her down. An amusing game of cat and mouse ensues.

Author Lor E. Lynn currently resides in West Central Wisconsin with her husband of thirty years. Her other works include "Raven's Choice," "The Second Angel," "Wings of Freedom," and "Love Stings."

Lor E. Lynn writes, "At the time he remarried, it was deemed as indecently fast by the ton at sixteen months after the death of his late first wife and in-laws. He had done so with the hopes of begetting a male child from his second wife. After providing him with the necessary heir, the duchess refused to have any more children because she was bitter her son would not inherit the bulk of the Greaves' family fortune. It was several years after their passing that Juliana learned her grandfather had established a trust in her name, stating she was beneficiary of all the Linfield assets. Since then, the duke had overseen it, and she would gain access at the time of her maturity or upon her marriage, whichever came first. It seemed unjust for one family to have such vast amounts of wealth."

Published by Page Publishing, Lor E. Lynn's intriguing tale is the captivating continuation of her "Home Office" series.

Readers who wish to experience this intoxicating work can purchase "The Twisted Rose: A Home Office Lord's Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing