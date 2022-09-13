Nancy Quinn: Award winning author's trilogy is igniting new interest in a still untamed Wild West.

Author and wildlife artist Nancy Quinn’s trilogy about carving out a modern homestead in the rugged mountain country of western Montana has attracted multigenerational readers. Her first book, Go West, Young Woman!, won the Will Rogers Medallion Award from the Academy of Western Artists.

Through each succeeding book (Stay West, Young Woman! and Still West of Nowhere!) Quinn blends in relevant historical facts, stories of Treasure State pioneers and Native American Indians. Tangible, but fading evidence of the past is everywhere – the occasional arrowhead found in the earth, a section of stagecoach route crossing one corner of her land, remnants of a mining ghost town a few miles away.

Motivated to find a calm and quiet rural life after the hectic pace of Washington, DC, Quinn and her family moved from the suburbs to Montana when her husband retired from the United States Air Force. They were unprepared for what lay ahead – skeptical old-time residents, brutal winters, and ominous confrontations with predators.

As Quinn stated, “Life is rarely dull when your neighbors are cougars, wolves, moose, and bear. We have seen cougars on our girls’ swings and grizzly bears in our backyard. This kind of life is not for the faint of heart, but the rewards have been immeasurable as we’ve grown and learned together.”

A true optimist, Quinn’s writing style is peppered with humor as she conveys stories about window licking cattle and cleaning coyote hides in the washing machine. She is not afraid to share a laugh with her readers at her own expense, and admits to the steep learning curve of their novel lifestyle. Her love of baking and cooking also permeates the stories. She even shares some of her own recipes in the back of each book and on her YouTube channel, The Art of Western Living.

A noted wildlife artist with several prestigious awards, Quinn illustrates her books with drawings inspired by her personal experiences with the animals they’ve encountered, both wild and domestic.

To share in her western adventure, Nancy Quinn’s books are available in bookstores and from online sellers like Amazon. To find out more information, visit the book and video library page on her website at quinnwildlifeart.com

