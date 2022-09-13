Dr. Kent Ingle Continues to Lead Southeastern University as One of the Fastest-Growing Institutions in the Nation

Ingle continues his mission of helping students achieve their maximum potential and succeed

The President of Southeastern University (SEU), Dr. Kent Ingle, is pleased to announce the continued expansion and growth of the institution, which is regularly recognized as one of the top colleges in the United States.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ingle, Southeastern University has over 10,000 students, nearly 3,000 are attending SEU’s main campus in Lakeland, Fla., while the other almost 7,000 are taking classes online and enrolled across more than 200 different partner campuses. It has again been spotlighted as one of the fastest-growing private non-profit institutions in the U.S., according to The Chronicle of Higher Education (CHE), in its 2022-23 almanac. SEU, equipped with a 240% growth in enrollment, came in ranked fourth among all master’s level colleges on the CHE list.

“We want to continue to reimagine traditional education,” said Ingle. “We want to help students enter the workforce faster while attending college that is also less expensive. Our goal is for students to be debt-free upon graduation and landing a job post-college.”

Ingle is a major proponent for invoking organizational change, ascension and growth. His mission is to help people unlock their potential and drive them toward excellence, his framework for leadership. He has championed the turnaround of numerous organizations, having brought SEU from two years in decline to 10 years of accelerated and continued growth and success.

The SEU president also has a podcast, Framework Leadership, in which he gathers some of the world’s most influential and innovative leaders to discuss how their respective teams and companies thrive.

For more information on Dr. Ingle, including a list of essential reading, to tune in for his podcast appearances and general news, please visit www.kentingle.com

