Proactive news headlines including Magnetite Mines, Gascoyne Resources, Latrobe Magnesium and Venture Minerals

Sydney, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Magnetite Mines MGT Ltd is increasing the planned production scale of its Razorback Iron Ore Project in South Australia to at least 5 million tonnes per annum from the current 2.2 million tonnes to meet growing market demand for premium iron ore products. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd GCY has struck high-grade and visible gold mineralisation at its Never Never deposit within the Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia, intersecting a more than 40 metre-wide zone in drill-hole DGDH032, its strongest so far. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Limited LMG is forging ahead with plans to build a demonstration plant in the Latrobe Valley of Victoria to produce, initially, 1,000-tonnes per annum of magnesium metal, and has now signed up a supplier for the longest-lead-time item on its list. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd ( VMS VTMLF has kicked off an airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey over prospective targets at the Kulin Project in Western Australia after a reconnaissance drilling program revealed the area was highly prospective for magmatic nickel-copper sulphides. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd MAG has returned its highest-grade assay results to date from the Myall Project in New South Wales, prompting the approval of an additional 5,000 metres of diamond drilling. Click here

Synertec Corporation Ltd SOP has added $5 million to the bank following a successful share placement. Click here

GTI Energy Ltd GTR has mobilised two drill rigs to the Thor prospect to kick off the first stage of around 100,000 feet of drilling at its Great Divide Basin (GDB) ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd KFM is trading higher after receiving firm commitments to raise $4.25 million for a placement of 10 million new shares at $0.425 per share. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL has awarded a raisebore contract for vertical excavation at the namesake Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia to RUC Cementation Mining Contractors Pty Ltd. Click here

Future Metals NL FME FME has moved to double the ceiling of a share purchase plan (SPP) intended to raise A$500,000 from existing shareholders after receiving heavily oversubscribed offers. Click here

Imugene Ltd ( IMU IUGNF has launched a placement to raise A$80 million and will have a pro-forma cash position of around A$175 million on completion of the placement, which will fund its broad clinical pipeline of three platform technologies. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd ALY has uncovered several large targets of lithium and pathfinder elements from first pass regional soil sampling at its 100-owned Karonie Project in Western Australia. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd PAR has raised A$66 million, having raised A$45.7 million in a recent placement and another A$20.3 million following the successful completion of an entitlement offer. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd ERM continues to build the scale of the mineralised system at the Hermitage copper-gold discovery in Tennant Creek Project in the Northern Territory with further high-grade copper-gold results. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd CRR has received the highest-grade lithium results yet from the Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, with assays of up to 4.32% lithium oxide. Click here

