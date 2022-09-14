Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market to Reach $28.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market Size is estimated to reach $28.7 billion by 2027 & poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period of 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market Size is estimated to reach $28.7 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A feed additive is a food supplement for farm animals with enriched vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids and minerals to meet the nutritional requirement of animals in commercial livestock production. Preservatives are mainly available in two forms, namely, natural and artificial preservatives. Natural preservatives are naturally occurring in various forms like citric acid, rosemary and Vitamin E. The growth in consumption of animal-based products, growth in feed production and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality have led to the increased consumption of animal feed additives. Owing to the increasing global demand for animal protein such as milk, meat, eggs and others the demand for feed additives is raised which drive the growth of the Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on theCompound Harmless Feed Additive Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the increasing awareness about the quality of meat and their increasing demand for animal protein driving the Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market Size.
2. The Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market is predicted to be the innovative animal husbandry practice adopted all around the world.
3. However, the ban on antibiotics in animal feed additives in different nations may limit the Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market Report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market based on the applications can be further segmented into Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture and Others.
2. Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market based on the form can be further segmented into Dry and Liquid. The dry segment held a dominant Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. North America held a dominant Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market share of 36% in the year 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Compound Harmless Feed Additive industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. Koninklijke DSM N.V.
3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
4. EWOS GROUP
5. DeKalb Feeds Inc.
