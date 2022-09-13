Global Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market worth $ 11.4 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market info Global Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market seg

Global Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases market is expected to reach US$ 11,441.6 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.7% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market- by Product (Zolgensma, Invossa K, Strimvelis, Neovasculgen, Glybera, Luxturna, Zynteglo and Others), Disease Type (Hemophilia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Achromatopsia, Cystic Fibrosis, Inherited Retinal Dystrophy, Fragile X Syndrome, Friedreich ataxia, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, Retinitis Pigmentosa and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases market is expected to reach US$ 11,441.6 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 21.7% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

In the treatment of rare diseases, gene therapy is a crucial component. Specialized and focused treatment for rare disorders, gene therapy, works by inserting repaired genes into a patient's cells. Genetic etiology accounts for about 80% of uncommon disorders. Gene therapy is seen as having the potential to revolutionize the management of uncommon diseases. Gene therapy offers an effective lifelong improvement over traditional treatment alternatives, with the advantage of single-dose treatment for uncommon disorders. A wide range of manufacturing technologies is used in developing gene therapy for rare diseases, including cell suspension, cell potentiation, and Plug-and-play production techniques for AAV (adeno-associated virus) serotypes.

Gene therapies for rare diseases are experiencing significant market expansion due to the rising prevalence of rare diseases and their effects on healthcare spending. The rapid acceptance of gene treatments for rare diseases is attributed to the expansion of gene therapy pipelines, rising drug approvals, and the development of innovative gene therapies for the treatment of numerous rare diseases. Increased affordability of healthcare costs and expanding access to healthcare facilities across a variety of geographic areas have caused a rise in the number of persons seeking medical treatment. Additionally, it is anticipated that rapidly developing gene therapy breakthroughs for treating rare disorders would present considerable potential during the projected period. The value of the market for gene therapies for rare diseases has increased due to the increased emphasis on research projects and the development of novel therapeutic medications. Effective treatments for rare disorders are being adopted more frequently due to favourable government initiatives to raise knowledge of gene therapies.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases market. The market for gene therapies for rare diseases is expanding due to increased healthcare spending, which has fueled the growth of research organizations in the area. Growing numbers of regional government initiatives are also influencing industry growth tendencies. In addition, the Asia Pacific Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases market is expected to register significant growth due to the country's expanding biomedical and regenerative medicine research. The establishment has accelerated the discovery of novel medicines for the treatment of rare diseases by the Japanese government of support networks and special regulatory authorities.

Major market players operating in the Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases market include 4d Molecular Therapeutics, LLC, Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Advaxis, Adverum Biotech, Aevi Genomic, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Alcyone Lifesciences, Allife Medical Science and Technology, Amarna Therapeutics, American Gene Technologies, Amgen, Amicus Therapeutics, Anchiano Therapeutics, AnGes MG, Apic Bio, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead, Arthrogen, Asklepios, Astellas, AVROBIO, BCM Families Foundation, Beijing Northland, Benitec, Biogen, BioMarin, Biosidus, bluebird bio, Boryung Group, Brain Neurotherapeuticsy Bio, Celsion Corporation, Chiesi, CRISPR Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Daewoong Pharma, Dicerna, Editas Medicine, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Enzo Therapeutics, Esteve, Evox Therapeutics, Expression Therapeutics, Fibrocell, Flexion Therapeutics,, Fortress Biotech, Freeline Therapeutics, Gene Biotherapeutics, Genenta Science, GeneQuine, Genethon, GenSight, Gilead, Gradalis, GSK, Hanugen, Helixmith, Herantis, ID Pharma, Immusoft, Inovio, Intellia Therapeutics, Intrexon, J&J, Juventas, Kolon Life Science, Krystal Biotech, Locana, LogicBio Therapeutics, Lysogene, Medigene, MeiraGTx, Miltenyi Biotec, Molecular Templates, Momotaro-Gene, Neuralgene, Novartis, OncoSec, Orchard Therapeutics, Oxford Biomedica, Pfizer, Prevail Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, Renova Therapeutics, Reyon Pharmaceutical, Roche, Rocket Pharma, Roivant, Sangamo Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, Seelos Therapeutics, Solid BioSciences, Sterna Biologicals, Sutura Therapeutics, SynerGene, Takara, Takeda, Talee Bio, Theragene Pharma, Transgene, Ultragenyx, uniQure, VBL Therapeutics, Vertex, Voyager Therapeutics, Xalud, Xenon, and Ziopharm.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In August 2019, Gaboxadol was developed, manufactured, and made widely available in the European market by the U.S. company Ovid Therapeutics in collaboration with the Italian company Angelini Pharma to treat Angelman condition, an uncommon hereditary illness.

Market Segments

Global Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Zolgensma

• Invossa K

• Strimvelis

• Neovasculgen

• Glybera

• Luxturna

• Zynteglo

• Others

Global Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market, by Disease Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hemophilia

• Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

• Achromatopsia

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Inherited Retinal Dystrophy

• Fragile X Syndrome

• Friedreich ataxia

• Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

• Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

• Retinitis Pigmentosa

• Others

Global Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market, by country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market, by country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market, by country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Gene Therapies For Rare Diseases Market, by country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

