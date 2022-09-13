Metal Powder Market Is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2026

Metal Powder Market

It is widely used for numerous applications, which is anticipated to create growth opportunities over the coming years.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal powder market is driven by the increase in product consumption in the automotive industry, owing to a significant rise in the production of vehicles across the globe. In automotive industry, the metal powder is used in carbon brushes, friction (brakes & clutches), engine bearings & bushings, sintered components, filters and bronze-filled polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) seals. Additionally, the increasing industrialization and urbanization in the developing regions across the globe is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. However, the growth of the global metal powder market is restrained by high initial investment.

The global metal powder market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into bronze, aluminum, metal carbides, chromium, cobalt, hafnium, iron, molybdenum, nickel, copper, niobium, platinum, rhenium, silicon, silver, tungsten, tantalum, vanadium, and others. Global metal powder market share for aluminum and tungsten is expected to progress over the forecast period due to increasing demand for automotive industries owing to its hardness and lightweight products.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Metal powder market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Metal powder market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Metal powder market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global METAL POWDER MARKET industry include Innomet Powders, CNPC Powder Group Co., Ltd., D M Metal Powder, MEPCO Group, Hoganas AB.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Key Benefits

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Metal powder market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2019 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

• The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Metal powder industry.

Highlights of the Report

- Competitive landscape of the Metal powder market.

- Revenue generated by each segment of the Metal powder market by 2026.

- Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the Metal powder industry.

- Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

- Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

- Top impacting factors of the Metal powder market.

