Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning Market to Reach $522.4 Million by 2027: IndustryARC
Increasing Use of Organophosphate & Carbamate Drive Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning Market Size is estimated to reach $522.4 million by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Lack of proper and hygienic sanitization is also fuelling the incidences of organophosphates and carbamates poisoning and driving the growth of the organophosphate & carbamate poisoning market over the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing use of agricultural pesticides and developed technology to detect pesticides.
2. The Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning Market is predicted to increase owing to a growing rate of unintentional pesticide poisoning (UAPP) in the world.
3. However, the lack of awareness about pesticide poisoning may limit Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning Market based on the type can be further segmented into Herbicide, Insecticide, Rodenticide and Fungicide. This is owing to the growing application of insecticides on agricultural crops.
2. Herbicides are estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the high demand for herbicides owing to manpower shortage and high wages in the agricultural industry.
3. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 38% in the year 2021. North America is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. As per WHO, about 3 million people around the world die every year from pesticide poisoning, of that 2.2 million belongs to developing region like the Asia Pacific.
5. Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning Market based on the application can be further segmented into Agriculture, Public Health, Industrial and Household. Pesticides are highly water soluble and get absorbed by crops, consumption of such polluted water or farm product increases the chances of pesticide toxicity and drives the growth of the Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning Market share.
6. Industrial use is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the growing demand for OP and carbamates in petroleum additives, plasticizers, textile industry, hair conditioners and others.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Organophosphate & Carbamate Poisoning industry are -
1. AntoXa Corp.
2. Countervail Corp.
3. PlantVax Inc.
4. Cipla Limited
5. Taj Pharmaceuticals
