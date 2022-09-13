Fashion Designer Ann Spoyer to unveil her latest Fashion Collection at Paris Fashion Week
Ann Spoyer Spring / Summer Collection 2023 to be unveiled in Paris on September 27, 2022 in collaboration with Miss Supertalent of the World Season 15 Finale.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Spoyer Spring / Summer Collection 2023 will be unveiled in Paris on September 27, 2022 in collaboration with Miss Supertalent of the World Season 15 Finale.
Ann Spoyer’s latest fashion collection is dedicated to her mother: Mary Monteiro. Mary is a lifelong Woman’s Rights Advocate / Mentor and owner of Priscilla Dressmakers based in Colaba, Mumbai, a Tailoring School she had founded 60 years ago.
The collection, titled "Mumbai Dreaming" is a peek into Ann’s childhood growing up in upscale Colaba, a part of the Mumbai City famous for the Arts, High-End Shopping, Boutiques and Museums. The creativity surrounding her made Ann pursue a career in Fashion Design. This collection is a nostalgic collection of beadwork and embroideries and is reminiscent of her mother’s Bollywood clients but geared toward Ann’s current customer.
The debut of the 2023 Spring / Summer Collection will take place during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. The venue for the event will PAVILLON CAMBON CAPUCINES. 46, Rue Cambon 75001 Paris. This highly anticipated event will allow attendees to see the latest designs from the fashion house and get a first look at what will be trending in the coming season.
Ann Spoyer is a Mumbai-born fashion designer who has been based in New York City since 1993. She holds a degree in fashion design from Ryerson University in Toronto. Her work experience includes stints at some of New York's biggest fashion labels. In 2007, she launched her own label, Ann Spoyer NYC. Her passion for travel is implemented in her design process, is reflected in her choices of fabrics and cuts and shows in her exquisite creations. Her style is described as "preppy-bohemian luxe". The Ann Spoyer label is committed to sustainability. Her clothes have a minimal environmental impact and are socially and environmentally friendly--from the fabrics used in creating them down to the dyes. Ann cares deeply about social and environmental issues. She ensures fair pay for workers involved in producing her clothing lines by ensuring all components used are environmentally friendly or locally sourced if possible. She is active in women's rights matters both at home in New York and Mumbai.
For more information, visit website www.annspoyer.com and follow Ann Spoyer on Instagram and facebook.
ANN SPOYER SS23 PARIS