Allergy Treatment Market Will Raise $40,360 Million by 2025, CAGR 6.3% from 2018 to 2025

Allergy treatment market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allergy treatment market was valued at $24,653 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $40,360 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. Based on type, the rhinitis and asthma segments accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017. An allergy is defined as a hypersensitive reaction to various foreign substances by the immune system. The substances that trigger an allergy are called allergens. Examples include pollens, dust mite, molds, pet dander, certain foods, and others. Patients prone to allergies are said to be allergic or atopic. The allergy treatment market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace owing to the rise in focus on new treatment developments for allergy specific drugs, advent of immunotherapy, and increase in prevalence of allergies across the globe.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as GlaxoSmithKline, ALK-Abell A/S, Sallergenes Greer, Allergy Therapeutics, Sanofi SA, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Co. In, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Allergan plc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, HAL Allergy Group, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Circassia, and Novartis AG.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3541

Based on type, the rhinitis segment generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased prevalence of allergic rhinitis across the globe. For instance, according to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), around 400 million patients suffer from rhinitis. However, the food allergy segment is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to increase in healthcare investments by manufacturers, surge in R&D expenditure for the development of allergy treatment, and growth in prevalence of food allergies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of allergic asthma owing to rise in pollution, surge in internet penetration, and rise in awareness about allergies.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3541

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on type, the rhinitis and asthma segments dominated the global allergy treatment market in 2017 and are expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

• Based on treatment, the immunotherapy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global allergy treatment market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market in North America.

• Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor in the allergy treatment market in 2017 and is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Equine Healthcare Market

Muscle Stimulator Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Contraceptives in Birth Control -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/08/explore-role-of-singapore_21.html

Singapore mastopexy market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/08/rise-in-demand-for-singapore-mastopexy.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.