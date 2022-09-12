Senate Resolution 329 Printer's Number 1890
PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1890
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
329
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN,
LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, HUGHES, MENSCH, PHILLIPS-HILL,
SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, MUTH AND BROWNE, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 12, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2022 as "Hunger Action Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, September 2022 has been designated nationwide as
"Hunger Action Month" to raise awareness of the issue of hunger
and mobilize the public to help end hunger in America; and
WHEREAS, According to Feeding America, one in nine
Pennsylvanians and one in seven children are food insecure; and
WHEREAS, Food insecurity, the condition of limited or
uncertain access to adequate food, is associated with numerous
adverse social and health outcomes and is a critical public
health issue; and
WHEREAS, Children who experience hunger have higher levels of
chronic illness, anxiety, depression and behavioral problems
than children receiving a well-balanced diet; and
WHEREAS, Food-insecure older adults are at increased risk of
a range of physical and mental health conditions and
hospitalization; and
