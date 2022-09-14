Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market worth $ 2.46 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market seg

Global Preclinical Oncology Models market will be valued at US$ 1.02 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2.46 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Preclinical Oncology Models market include Aragen Bioscience, vivoPharm Pty. Ltd. Bioduro, Crown Bioscience Inc., Charles River, Champion Oncology, Inc., Envigo

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market- by Product (Patient-Derived Xenograft Models (PDX), Cell Line Derived Xenograft Models, Syngeneic Models, Genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs), Orthotopic Models, Custom Xenograft and Syngeneic Model and Others), Application (Neuroblastoma, Prostate Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Fibrosarcoma, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Lymphoma, Skin Cancer and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Preclinical Oncology Models market will be valued at US$ 1.02 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2.46 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.6% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Preclinical oncology models are necessary for researchers to forecast the clinical effectiveness of potential anticancer drugs. The rising need for cancer immunotherapy has prompted numerous preclinical and translational difficulties, and Preclinical models are crucial for accurately screening anticancer drugs with solid clinical connections.

The market growth is anticipated to be fueled by developments in immuno-oncology, soaring targeted and novel cancer therapies, rising oncology-related R&D activities, high demand for reliable preclinical oncology models like humanized and syngeneic tumor models, and the growing need to reduce translational failures in clinical trials. In addition, the requirement for the logical design of combination medicines and the early identification of predictive biomarkers also contribute to the market expansion for preclinical oncology models. The preclinical cancer models market is expanding due to factors like early identification of predictive biomarkers, harnessing phenotypic aspects of models, and the requirement for rational combination therapy design. The emergence of immuno-oncology therapies such as T cell therapy, bispecific antibodies, immune checkpoint modulators, and tailored cancer vaccines necessitates the development of novel preclinical and translational service solutions. The preclinical oncology models market is fragmented, with many competitors providing services in domestic and global markets.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Preclinical Oncology Models market because preclinical oncology models are required, cancer research funding is rising, and there is a large demand for cancer immunotherapies. In addition, the Asia Pacific Preclinical Oncology Models market is expected to register significant growth. The regional market expansion drivers include the development of cancer diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, the increased demand for targeted medicines, and the rising R&D activities in oncology clinical trials by industry participants.

Major market players operating in the Preclinical Oncology Models market include Aragen Bioscience, vivoPharm Pty. Ltd. Bioduro, Crown Bioscience Inc., Charles River, Champion Oncology, Inc., Envigo, GenOway S.A., Hera BioLabs, MI Bioresearch Inc, Pharmatest Services, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and The Jackson Laboratory.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In December 2021, the Crown Bioscience facility in the United Kingdom grew. Crown Bioscience is a top contract research organization (CRO) for preclinical and translational drug development services. This expansion provides more imaging options to help observe and comprehend the course of the tumor and its response to potential treatments. The new imaging platform enables the execution of state-of-the-art preclinical research, providing advanced insights on possible medication candidates before clinical trials.

• In February 2021, Kibur Medical and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. collaborated to give in vivo preclinical oncology studies exclusive access to their implantable microdevice (IMD).

Market Segments

Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Patient-Derived Xenograft Models (PDX)

• Cell Line Derived Xenograft Models

• Syngeneic Models

• Genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs)

• Orthotopic Models

• Custom Xenograft and Syngeneic Model

• Others

Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Neuroblastoma

• Prostate Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Bladder Cancer

• Fibrosarcoma

• Kidney Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Lymphoma

• Skin Cancer

• Others

Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Preclinical Oncology Models Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Preclinical Oncology Models Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Preclinical Oncology Models Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Preclinical Oncology Models Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Preclinical Oncology Models Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

