Electroplating Market Size Will Continue to Grow In The Next Five Years With A 3.8% Compound Average Growth Rate to 2026

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled โ€œElectroplating Market: by Metal Type (Gold, Nickel, Copper, Silver, Chromium, Zinc, and Others), by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Jewelry, Machinery Parts & Components, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026.โ€ According to the report, the global Electroplating Market grew at a CAGR of around 3.8% between 2019 and 2026.Electroplating is the process of applying a metallic coating to an article by passing an electric current through an electrolyte in contact with the article, thereby forming a surface having properties or dimensions different from those of the article. Essentially any electrically conductive surface can be electroplated. Special techniques, such as coating with metallic-loaded paints or silver-reduced spray, can be used to make nonconductive surfaces, such as plastic, electrically conductive for electroplating.The metals and alloy substrates electroplated on a commercial scale are cadmium, chromium, cobalt, copper, gold, indium, iron, lead, nickel, platinum group metals, silver, tin, zinc, brass, bronze, many gold alloys, lead-tin, nickel-iron, nickel-cobalt, nickel-phosphorus, tin-nickel, tin zinc, zinc-nickel, zinc-cobalt, and zinc-iron. Electroplated materials are generally used for a specific property or function, although there may be some overlap, e.g., a material may be electroplated for decorative use as well as for corrosion resistance. The gold segment is anticipated to gain market share over the forecast period. The application of gold-electroplating finishing is used in various fields for many decades. Gold-electroplating finishing is used in decorative as well as mechanical and electronic fields for a long. Gold has found no substituents in specific applications, especially where there is a need for corrosion protection.Gold has no alternatives than platinum, ruthenium, iridium or palladium are the only available choices since the last long years gold has been deposited electrochemically on various substrates for decorating finishing or other requirements. The gold film remains unchanged where electrical contacts and electronic circuits are partially plated with gold metal through the electroplating method. Electrodeposited gold surfaces satisfy many demands of this new technology and the use of gold films has in general grown with the growing electronics industry.

๐ˆ๐ง ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, the electroplating market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, jewelry, machinery parts & components, and others. The automotive segment is anticipated to gain traction over the forecast period. Automotive gold plating will enhance the appearance of exterior parts, such as emblems, hood ornaments, door handles, and wheel rims, and is offered by some car dealers as an aftermarket service for car owners who wish to enhance the style of their vehicles.Gold plating will also make these exterior parts much more resistant to corrosion and wear. Metal plating entails the deposition of metal ions onto the surface of a metal part, which is known as the substrate. These metal ions are one component used to produce an electrolyte solution, commonly referred to as a plating bath. A DC electrical current is used to initiate a reaction that causes the deposition of the metal ions found in the plating bath onto the surface of the substrate, forming a thin, protective metal coating.

๐'๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž-Superchem Finishers-Metalor Technologies International SA-Heimerle+meule GmbH-Sharrets Plating Co. Inc.-Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc.-J&N Metal Products LLC-Bajaj Electroplaters-Roy Metal Finishing Inc.-Pioneer Metal Finishing-Kuntz Electroplating Inc.-Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.-Atotech Deutschland GmbH-Allied Finishing Inc.

๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ1. North America (U.S., Canada)2. Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)3. Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)4. Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)5. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, JAPAN, Australia & New Zealand)6. the Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA) 