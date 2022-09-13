Electroplating Market Size Will Continue to Grow In The Next Five Years With A 3.8% Compound Average Growth Rate to 2026
According to the report by Zion Market Research, the Electroplating market grew at a CAGR of around 3.8% between 2019 and 2026.
According to the report, the global Electroplating Market grew at a CAGR of around 3.8% between 2019 and 2026.
— Zion Market Research
Electroplating is the process of applying a metallic coating to an article by passing an electric current through an electrolyte in contact with the article, thereby forming a surface having properties or dimensions different from those of the article. Essentially any electrically conductive surface can be electroplated. Special techniques, such as coating with metallic-loaded paints or silver-reduced spray, can be used to make nonconductive surfaces, such as plastic, electrically conductive for electroplating.
The metals and alloy substrates electroplated on a commercial scale are cadmium, chromium, cobalt, copper, gold, indium, iron, lead, nickel, platinum group metals, silver, tin, zinc, brass, bronze, many gold alloys, lead-tin, nickel-iron, nickel-cobalt, nickel-phosphorus, tin-nickel, tin zinc, zinc-nickel, zinc-cobalt, and zinc-iron. Electroplated materials are generally used for a specific property or function, although there may be some overlap, e.g., a material may be electroplated for decorative use as well as for corrosion resistance.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the electroplating market has been divided into gold, nickel, copper, silver, chromium, zinc, and others. The gold segment is anticipated to gain market share over the forecast period. The application of gold-electroplating finishing is used in various fields for many decades. Gold-electroplating finishing is used in decorative as well as mechanical and electronic fields for a long. Gold has found no substituents in specific applications, especially where there is a need for corrosion protection.
Gold has no alternatives than platinum, ruthenium, iridium or palladium are the only available choices since the last long years gold has been deposited electrochemically on various substrates for decorating finishing or other requirements. The gold film remains unchanged where electrical contacts and electronic circuits are partially plated with gold metal through the electroplating method. Electrodeposited gold surfaces satisfy many demands of this new technology and the use of gold films has in general grown with the growing electronics industry.
𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, the electroplating market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, jewelry, machinery parts & components, and others. The automotive segment is anticipated to gain traction over the forecast period. Automotive gold plating will enhance the appearance of exterior parts, such as emblems, hood ornaments, door handles, and wheel rims, and is offered by some car dealers as an aftermarket service for car owners who wish to enhance the style of their vehicles.
Gold plating will also make these exterior parts much more resistant to corrosion and wear. Metal plating entails the deposition of metal ions onto the surface of a metal part, which is known as the substrate. These metal ions are one component used to produce an electrolyte solution, commonly referred to as a plating bath. A DC electrical current is used to initiate a reaction that causes the deposition of the metal ions found in the plating bath onto the surface of the substrate, forming a thin, protective metal coating.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞
-Superchem Finishers
-Metalor Technologies International SA
-Heimerle+meule GmbH
-Sharrets Plating Co. Inc.
-Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc.
-J&N Metal Products LLC
-Bajaj Electroplaters
-Roy Metal Finishing Inc.
-Pioneer Metal Finishing
-Kuntz Electroplating Inc.
-Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.
-Atotech Deutschland GmbH
-Allied Finishing Inc.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
1. North America (U.S., Canada)
2. Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
3. Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
4. Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
5. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, JAPAN, Australia & New Zealand)
6. the Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 –
The long-term consequences of COVID-19 are expected to have a negative influence on industry growth over the predicted period, making it an unprecedented worldwide public health emergency. As we continue to dig further into the challenges surrounding COVID-19, we are better able to identify possible solutions. Consumer demand, purchasing habits, supply chain rerouting, current market factors, and substantial government initiatives are all examined in the report on COVID-19. In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the market, the updated study offers new insights, analyses, estimates, and projections.
