HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market Size to Boost $718.4 Million By 2027 | CAGR 7.3% - IndustryARC
Rising Application of Antibody Tests is set to Propel the Growth of HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market size is estimated to reach $718.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Surging Applications of Nucleic Acid Tests. Soaring Applications of Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA). The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America (HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of key players providing high-end testing equipment in the North American region.
2. HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market growth is being driven by the rising awareness of efficient HIV/AIDS treatment techniques like antibody tests in blood samples and saliva samples. However, the dearth of proficient medical professionals for conducting HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market.
3. HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market Detailed Analysis on the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market based on test type can be further segmented into Antibody Tests, Viral Load Tests, CD4 Tests and others. Viral Load Tests segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and others. This growth is owing to the existence of a complete spectrum of preventive, supportive and curative services accessible in district hospitals of high prevalence districts in countries like India.
3. Diagnostic Laboratories segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the recommendation of antigen/antibody tests to be performed in laboratories, typically in the US and the application of novel methodologies in laboratories like the HIV antibody-based assays.
4. North America (HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests Market) held the largest HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests market share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is due to the high predominance of HIV/AIDS in the North American region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the HIV/AIDS Monitoring Tests industry are -
1. Alere Inc.
2. Abbott Laboratories
3. OraSure Technologies, Inc.
4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
5. Chembio Diagnostics Systems, Inc.
