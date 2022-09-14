Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - by InsightAce Analytic

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market info Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market- by Therapy Type (Bb2121, JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M), P-BCMA-101, CAR-CD44V6 and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market is expected to show a CAGR of 27.56% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

White blood cells (WBC) from cancer patients are reengineered to recognize and destroy malignant cells using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, a novel therapeutic. For some kinds of blood cancer, CAR-T cell treatment has been approved. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a method that entails genetically altering the patient's T cells to express CARs that are selective for tumor antigens, followed by ex vivo cell multiplication and re-infusion back into the patient. The blood cancer type multiple myeloma impacts plasma cells. The normal plasma cells that aid in fighting contamination are gathered while the malignant cells in various myeloma accumulate in the bone marrow, the spongy, soft tissue in the center of bones.

The global market for CAR T-cell treatment for multiple myeloma is expected to expand due to the increasing prevalence of the disease. In the upcoming years, the market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the availability of prospective multiple myeloma treatment medications in the pipeline. The market for CAR-T therapy for multiple myeloma is driven by the growing financial assistance given by various organizations to promote the creation and use of CAR-T medicine. Government and non-government entities contribute funding to CAR-T therapy businesses for research and development and patients for their acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment (ALL). However, the high cost of research and development efforts related to CAR T-cell treatment may significantly impede the market's expansion throughout the anticipated time frame.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market. It is anticipated that the market will grow in the upcoming years due to rising research and development efforts and biopharmaceutical companies' increased focus on creating cutting-edge treatments like CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma. In addition, the Asia Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market is expected to register significant growth due to cancer's rising prevalence. Additionally, the market is driven by escalating research and development initiatives and biopharmaceutical companies' increased focus on developing advanced therapies like CAR-T cell therapy.

Major market players operating in the CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma market include Bluebird bio/Celgene, Janssen Research & Development, Poseida Therapeutics, MolMed S.p.A., Celgene Corporation, Cartesian Therapeutics, CARsgen Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In 2019, CellforCure was purchased by Novartis, a major pharmaceutical firm with headquarters in Switzerland, for an unknown sum. The acquisition aims to improve Novartis' internal capability for producing cell and gene treatments. A manufacturing facility for cell and gene therapy is offered by CellforCure, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with headquarters in France.

Market Segments

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market, by Therapy Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Bb2121

• JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M)

• P-BCMA-101

• CAR-CD44V6

• Others

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

