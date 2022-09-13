Medical Device Coatings Market Size To Cross US$ 12.89 Billion by 2027, Report by IMARC Group

Medical Device Coatings Market Report

The global medical device coatings market size reached US$ 8.05 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 12.89 Billion, growing at CAGR of 7.72% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Medical Device Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global medical device coatings market size reached a value of US$ 8.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 12.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.72% during 2022-2027.

Medical device coatings (MDCs) are used to enhance the maneuverability and performance of a medical device. Some of the most commonly used medical devices coatings are lubricants, antimicrobial, hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings. They exhibit wear, abrasion, and corrosion-resistant properties that help protect the surfaces of medical devices. These coatings also prevent the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) by resisting allergic substances, pathogens, and bacteria on surgical, cardiovascular, orthopedic, dental implants, neurology, and gynecology devices.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-device-coatings-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Medical Device Coatings Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) caused by contaminated medical instruments, catheters, and respiratory machines.

Besides this, the growing utilization of minimally invasive (MI) medical devices with appropriate coatings that protect the patients from thrombogenicity, blood vessel damage, and other internal injuries are also contributing to the market growth. In addition, with the rising incidences of chronic disorders, healthcare professionals are widely adopting implantable devices, such as cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICDs), coronary stents, interocular lenses, and implantable insulin pumps to treat patients.

This, coupled with the increasing need for nanocoating in medical devices to repel dry particles, water, oil, and dirt, is increasing the demand for medical device coatings. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are making huge investments in developing the healthcare infrastructure, which is creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Global Medical Device Coatings Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Key Players:

AST Products Inc., Biocoat Incorporated, Coatings2go LLC, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hydromer Inc., Kisco Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Precision Coating Co Inc. (Katahdin Industries Inc.), Sono-Tek Corporation and Surmodics Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, material and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Hydrophilic Coatings

• Antimicrobial Coatings

• Drug-Eluting Coatings

• Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Metals

o Silver

o Titanium

o Others

• Ceramics

• Polymers

o Silicone

o Parylene

o Fluoropolymers

Breakup by Application:

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• General Surgery

• Cardiovascular

• Dentistry

• Gynecology

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-device-coatings-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

Reinforcement Materials Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/reinforcement-materials-market

India Foam Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-foam-market

Silver Nanoparticles Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silver-nanoparticles-market

India Facade Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-facade-market

Solvent Market Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solvent-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800