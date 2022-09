COVID-19 Outbreak to Augment Remote Infrastructure Management Market Growth, Top Key players - Capgemini, Sensiple

CMI LOGO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market, by Services (Server Management, Storage Management, Desktop Management, Database Management, Internet Service Providers, and Application Management), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprise), by Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, and Telecommunication & IT), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 โ€“ 2026.

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ข๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜„:

Remote infrastructure management is the process of monitoring and managing IT infrastructure (networks, servers, data center, email, storage, devices, OS, ERP, security, database, support, telephony, applications, and services, among others) from a remote location. It is a method of monitoring and maintaining IT infrastructure to protect against data loss, ensure the best use of resources, and monitor key aspects of local and cloud-based service utilization. The main goal is to minimize downtime and maintain business productivity. Infrastructure management offers various features such as increased flexibility, productivity, and efficiency, as well as helps save cost and reduce in the overall risk.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ:

Major players operating in the global remote infrastructure management market are:

๐—–๐˜†๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐˜๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐˜ƒ๐˜. ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ., ๐—›๐—–๐—Ÿ ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ, ๐—™๐˜‚๐—ท๐—ถ๐˜๐˜€๐˜‚, ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜‚๐—น๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐˜† ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ, ๐—–๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ถ, ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ, ๐—–๐˜๐—ฟ๐—น๐—ฆ ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ, ๐—–๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ, ๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜‡ ๐—ง๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ป๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ก๐—ถ๐˜๐˜†๐—ผ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐˜ƒ๐˜ ๐—Ÿ๐˜๐—ฑ.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:

High demand for remote infrastructure management services/solutions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to aid in the growth of the remote infrastructure management market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Nutanix announced the launch of the new remote IT solution to enable IT companies to deploy, upgrade, and troubleshoot their cloud infrastructure while working from anywhere-whether at home or from a central office location.

Moreover, concern over data security of confidential information and growing need to reduce the deployment cost and downtime is expected to augment growth of the remote infrastructure management market. For instance, in February 2022, IR launched a new collaboration space management solution as part of the IR Collaborate solution suite. The new solution enables proactive monitoring and remote management of all conferencing-enabled collaboration spaces from a single solution, including the collaboration platforms and devices, to create a seamless, cohesive collaboration experience for users.

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜:

The key manufacturers in the market are mentioned in this section of the report. It helps the reader in grasping the tactics and alliances that participants are adopting to resist market competition. The extensive research offers an important microscopic view of the market. Analyzing the regional revenue of manufacturers during the predicted period will enable the reader to locate their geographic footprints.

The base on geography, the world market of Remote Infrastructure Management Market has been segmented as follows:

๐Ÿ“Œ North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico

๐Ÿ“Œ Europe includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain

๐Ÿ“Œ South America includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria, and Chile

๐Ÿ“Œ The Asia Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, and Southeast Asia

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—”๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€:

According to the study, the global Remote Infrastructure Management Market is divided into segments based on product type and application. The market share and growth rate of each segment are used to evaluate it. Additionally, the analysts have considered potential areas that might profit Remote Infrastructure Management Market producers in the ensuing years. Accurate value and volume estimates are provided by the regional research, enabling market participants to have a complete picture of the Remote Infrastructure Management Market business as a whole.

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—บ๐˜†

The remote infrastructure management segmented by:

By Service:

โ€ข Server Management

โ€ข Storage Management

โ€ข Desktop Management

โ€ข Database Management

โ€ข Internet Service Providers

โ€ข Application Management

By Organization Size:

โ€ข Large Enterprise

โ€ข Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

โ€ข Cloud

โ€ข On-premises

By Industry:

โ€ข BFSI

โ€ข Healthcare

โ€ข Retail

โ€ข Manufacturing

โ€ข Transportation

โ€ข Government & Defense

โ€ข Media & Entertainment

โ€ข Telecommunication & IT

๐—œ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—™๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ข๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐—น๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€:

๐Ÿ“Œ A brief description of the Remote Infrastructure Management Market

๐Ÿ“Œ Modifications to industry market dynamics

๐Ÿ“Œ A complete segmentation of the market by type, application, etc.

๐Ÿ“Œ Market size in terms of volume and value in the past, present, and future

๐Ÿ“Œ Current market trends and expansion

๐Ÿ“Œ The competitive environment in Remote Infrastructure Management Market

๐Ÿ“Œ Prominent companies and product policies

๐Ÿ“Œ A potential niche market or territory that is growing quickly.

๐—–๐—ข๐—ฉ๐—œ๐——-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—œ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€:

Most business and human lives are currently under pressure owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic). However, IT infrastructure still remains the backbone of the smooth business operations. IT teams have been working overtime to deliver remote business solutions around the world, they are not always able to do so themselves. The growing trend of work-from-home (WFH) has resulted in increasing demand for remote infrastructure management solutions. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the market.

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐— ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ด๐˜†:

The market size is determined in terms of value (million USD) and volume in the Remote Infrastructure Management Market report (M Sqm). The market size of the Remote Infrastructure Management Market and the size of numerous other dependent sub markets in the overall market have both been assessed and validated using top-down and bottom-up methodologies.

Secondary research has been used to identify the major market participants, and primary and secondary research has been used to estimate their market shares. Both verified secondary sources and primary sources have been used to calculate the percentage shares and breakdowns.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€:

๐Ÿ“Œ The remote infrastructure management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period due to the high investment in remote

infrastructure management. For instance, in March 2022, BastionZero raised around US$ 6 million to enhance its zero-trust remote access solution to

offer remote access to database, servers, networks, and other infrastructure used by backend and cloud engineering teams for development and hosting

of software services.

๐Ÿ“Œ Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the remote infrastructure management market owing

to the increasing need to reduce the downtime, growing need to reduce the deployment cost and downtime, growing adoption of remote infrastructure

management due to COVID-19 pandemic, and several advantages of remote infrastructures.

๐Ÿ“Œ For instance, in February 2022, Microsoft launched CloudKnox Permissions Management, a solution that helps businesses manage permissions of any

identity across any cloud.

๐Ÿ“Œ Moreover, in March 2022, Cloudian announced the launch of new remote managed service offering, named HyperCare, to provide management of

Cloudian object storage solutions in a customerโ€™s own data centre. In addition, for organizationโ€™s that prefer to manage their storage infrastructure

themselves, Cloudian has enhanced its existing service offerings with new Support Plus advanced monitoring.

