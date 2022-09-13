COVID-19 Outbreak to Augment Remote Infrastructure Management Market Growth, Top Key players - Capgemini, Sensiple

CMI LOGO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market, by Services (Server Management, Storage Management, Desktop Management, Database Management, Internet Service Providers, and Application Management), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprise), by Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, and Telecommunication & IT), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 – 2026.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 -

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/1419

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Remote infrastructure management is the process of monitoring and managing IT infrastructure (networks, servers, data center, email, storage, devices, OS, ERP, security, database, support, telephony, applications, and services, among others) from a remote location. It is a method of monitoring and maintaining IT infrastructure to protect against data loss, ensure the best use of resources, and monitor key aspects of local and cloud-based service utilization. The main goal is to minimize downtime and maintain business productivity. Infrastructure management offers various features such as increased flexibility, productivity, and efficiency, as well as helps save cost and reduce in the overall risk.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Major players operating in the global remote infrastructure management market are:

𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝘃𝘁. 𝗟𝘁𝗱., 𝗛𝗖𝗟 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗙𝘂𝗷𝗶𝘁𝘀𝘂, 𝗧𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶, 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗲, 𝗖𝘁𝗿𝗹𝗦 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗟𝘁𝗱, 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗟𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘇 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗼 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝘃𝘁 𝗟𝘁𝗱.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

High demand for remote infrastructure management services/solutions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to aid in the growth of the remote infrastructure management market during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2020, Nutanix announced the launch of the new remote IT solution to enable IT companies to deploy, upgrade, and troubleshoot their cloud infrastructure while working from anywhere-whether at home or from a central office location.

Moreover, concern over data security of confidential information and growing need to reduce the deployment cost and downtime is expected to augment growth of the remote infrastructure management market. For instance, in February 2022, IR launched a new collaboration space management solution as part of the IR Collaborate solution suite. The new solution enables proactive monitoring and remote management of all conferencing-enabled collaboration spaces from a single solution, including the collaboration platforms and devices, to create a seamless, cohesive collaboration experience for users.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

The key manufacturers in the market are mentioned in this section of the report. It helps the reader in grasping the tactics and alliances that participants are adopting to resist market competition. The extensive research offers an important microscopic view of the market. Analyzing the regional revenue of manufacturers during the predicted period will enable the reader to locate their geographic footprints.

The base on geography, the world market of Remote Infrastructure Management Market has been segmented as follows:

📌 North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico

📌 Europe includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain

📌 South America includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria, and Chile

📌 The Asia Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, and Southeast Asia

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1419

𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗹𝗶𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:

According to the study, the global Remote Infrastructure Management Market is divided into segments based on product type and application. The market share and growth rate of each segment are used to evaluate it. Additionally, the analysts have considered potential areas that might profit Remote Infrastructure Management Market producers in the ensuing years. Accurate value and volume estimates are provided by the regional research, enabling market participants to have a complete picture of the Remote Infrastructure Management Market business as a whole.

𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝘅𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝘆

The remote infrastructure management segmented by:

By Service:

• Server Management

• Storage Management

• Desktop Management

• Database Management

• Internet Service Providers

• Application Management

By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

By Industry:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Transportation

• Government & Defense

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecommunication & IT

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:

📌 A brief description of the Remote Infrastructure Management Market

📌 Modifications to industry market dynamics

📌 A complete segmentation of the market by type, application, etc.

📌 Market size in terms of volume and value in the past, present, and future

📌 Current market trends and expansion

📌 The competitive environment in Remote Infrastructure Management Market

📌 Prominent companies and product policies

📌 A potential niche market or territory that is growing quickly.

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

Most business and human lives are currently under pressure owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic). However, IT infrastructure still remains the backbone of the smooth business operations. IT teams have been working overtime to deliver remote business solutions around the world, they are not always able to do so themselves. The growing trend of work-from-home (WFH) has resulted in increasing demand for remote infrastructure management solutions. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the market.

𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆:

The market size is determined in terms of value (million USD) and volume in the Remote Infrastructure Management Market report (M Sqm). The market size of the Remote Infrastructure Management Market and the size of numerous other dependent sub markets in the overall market have both been assessed and validated using top-down and bottom-up methodologies.

Secondary research has been used to identify the major market participants, and primary and secondary research has been used to estimate their market shares. Both verified secondary sources and primary sources have been used to calculate the percentage shares and breakdowns.

𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1419

#𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Remote Infrastructure Management Market offers customized reports based on your requirements. To meet your specific needs, this report can be customized. Contact our sales team, who will ensure that you receive a report that meets your specifications.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

📌 The remote infrastructure management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR during the forecast period due to the high investment in remote

infrastructure management. For instance, in March 2022, BastionZero raised around US$ 6 million to enhance its zero-trust remote access solution to

offer remote access to database, servers, networks, and other infrastructure used by backend and cloud engineering teams for development and hosting

of software services.

📌 Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the remote infrastructure management market owing

to the increasing need to reduce the downtime, growing need to reduce the deployment cost and downtime, growing adoption of remote infrastructure

management due to COVID-19 pandemic, and several advantages of remote infrastructures.

📌 For instance, in February 2022, Microsoft launched CloudKnox Permissions Management, a solution that helps businesses manage permissions of any

identity across any cloud.

📌 Moreover, in March 2022, Cloudian announced the launch of new remote managed service offering, named HyperCare, to provide management of

Cloudian object storage solutions in a customer’s own data centre. In addition, for organization’s that prefer to manage their storage infrastructure

themselves, Cloudian has enhanced its existing service offerings with new Support Plus advanced monitoring.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗨𝘀:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.