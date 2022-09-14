Gadolinium Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC
Gadolinium Market size is estimated to reach US$311.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Gadolinium Market size is estimated to reach US$311.6 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Gadolinium, a silvery-white metal, is a ductile rare-earth element with superior metallurgical properties. It can significantly enhance the resistance and workability to oxidation at high temperatures of chromium, iron and other similar metals. It slowly reacts with atmospheric oxygen or moisture, forming a black coating. Gadolinium can be utilized as a rare earth metal or a salt that absorbs neutrons over other lanthanides. Therefore, gadolinium is used in medical equipment, nuclear power plants and other similar applications. The booming medical & healthcare industry is the primary factor driving the gadolinium market growth since gadolinium-based contrast agents are employed in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). However, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused ripples in the growth of the gadolinium industry. This was due to the major manufacturing facilities related to electronics, nuclear power and more being temporarily shut down. In 2021, the pro-government measures worldwide fostered the growth of the gadolinium industry. Also, the surging utilization of nuclear energy for power generation is expected to fuel the demand for Gadolinium. As a result, the Gadolinium market size would grow during the projected forecast period.
1. North America dominated the Gadolinium Market, owing to the medical device industry growth in the region. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2020, the medical device market in Canada was valued at US$7.5 billion in 2020. Diagnostic imaging held a major share (21%) of Canada's medical device market.
2. The increasing research & development associated with Gadolinium would create an opportunity for market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
3. Moreover, the bolstering electronics industry is fueling the demand for Gadolinium since it is utilized in the manufacturing of various electronic products such as smartphones, televisions and more. This determinant is accelerating market growth.
4. However, the high cost of Gadolinium may restrict the growth of the Gadolinium industry in the upcoming years.
1. The medical equipment segment held the significant Gadolinium Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The medical & healthcare segment held the largest Gadolinium Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. North America is the dominating region as it held the largest Gadolinium Market share of up to 35% in 2021.
The top 5 players in the Gadolinium industry are -
1. Solvay
2. NEO Performance Materials
3. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited
4. Metall Rare Earth Limited
5. HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd.
