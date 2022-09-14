Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Size is estimated to reach $211.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Size is estimated to reach $211.4 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Size is estimated to reach $211.4 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Alkylating agents, antimetabolites, natural products and hormones are a few of the main groups of anticancer medications. There are many types of cancer such as Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer and others. To treat the different types of cancer, different drugs are used alone or in combination. Cancer can be treated with chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy and others; which depends on the type and stage of cancer. World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates the number of new cases of cancer rise from 18.1 million in 2018 to 29.4 million by 2040. Owing to such increasing prevalence of cancer, the demand for anti-cancer drug is very high in the market.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Anti-Cancer Drugs Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the growing research and developments for the production of new cancer treatments which drive the Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Size.
2. The Anti-Cancer Drugs Market is predicted to grow owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer around the world.
3. However, the expiring patents of many drugs may limit the Anti-Cancer Drugs Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Anti-Cancer Drugs Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Anti-Cancer Drugs Market based on the drug class can be further segmented into Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy (Monoclonal Antibodies and Small Molecule Inhibitors), Immunotherapy, Hormone Therapy and others. The Chemotherapy segment held a dominant market share in 2021. This is due to the action of chemotherapy treatment which targets cells at different phases of the cell cycle.
2. Anti-Cancer Drugs Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 34% in the year 2021. This is the result of the increasing prevalence of cancer in this region. In 2022, there would be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States
3. The Breast cancer segment held a dominant market share in 2021, owing to the growing prevalence of breast cancer in the world. As per WHO, in 2020 about 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths globally. Such a high prevalence of breast cancer surge demand for treatment and drive the growth of the Anti-Cancer Drugs Market share.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Anti-Cancer Drugs industry are:
1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
2. Roche Holding AG
3. Celgene Corp
4. Novartis AG
5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
