Automotive Wheel Market Is Set to Witness an Exponential Growth of 4.6% In The Next 5 Years | Industry Size-Share, Trends, Growing Demands, Future Plans, Sales-Revenue, Key Suppliers and SWOT Analysis Till 2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “ Automotive Wheel Market ” Report provides insightful data on business strategies, top industry trends, growth opportunities, and challenges of top key players. The Automotive Wheel market report covers market size, share, and growth outlook in terms of CAGR status and revenue estimations. This 98 Pages report delivers competitive landscape analysis (business profiles, investments opportunity, new plans, technological advancements) and segmentation details (mainly type and applications) with geographical representation. Furthermore, the research report gives details on the import-export scenario, supply-demand scenario, and SWOT analysis over the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/20690042

Wheel is an essential part of a motor vehicle, whose demand is directly connected to the automotive industry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Wheel market size is estimated to be worth US$ 41350 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 54280 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period.

Alloy wheels are becoming popular due to their aesthetic appeal. They are light weight and dissipate heat from tires and brakes more effectively as compared to steel wheels. Moreover, increase in capital investment and R&D spending by OEMs, particularly on passenger cars boosts the market growth. The automotive wheel market is powered by shifting trend toward light weighted aesthetically appealing cars and has witnessed considerable growth in the developed as well as developing regions. Automotive giants are increasingly focusing on manufacturing light weight vehicles in response to growth in concern for environmental pollution.



The Research Report focuses on the competitive landscape of the industry including company profiles, business overview, sales area, market performance, and manufacturing cost structure. The report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries with prominent players in the global industry. Key market observation is shown to make key findings on business growth. In the competitive assessment section, this Automotive Wheel market report sheds light on the list of manufacturers, market conditions, current trends, company profiles, and market innovations. It also includes various growth opportunities for top players.

Get A Sample Copy Of The Automotive Wheel Market Report 2022-2028

The Global Automotive Wheel Market forecast is based on an analysis of key player's past and current performance. The report also takes into account various economic conditions prevailing in the key markets that have the potential to impact the market in the future. Thereby considering all the relevant factors market size of the Automotive Wheel market has been forecasted in the report.

Automotive Wheel Market Top Manufacturers : The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

Iochpe-Maxion

CITIC Dicastal

Hitachi Metals

Steel Strips Wheels

American Eagle Wheels

United Wheels Group

The Automotive Wheel market research report fully covers the major statistics of the production, value, profitability, capacity, supply/demand ratio, volume, and much more. The best possible updated information is showcased in figures, pie charts, tables, and graphs. These statistical representations offer predictive information regarding the upcoming estimations for convincing the growth of the Automotive Wheel market.

Based on types, the Automotive Wheel market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Aluminum Alloy

Steel

Carbon Fiber

Based on applications, the Automotive Wheel market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20690042

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Automotive Wheel market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis of key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters.

Highlighted Key Points Covered in this Updated Research Reports Include:

Research reports involve the overall industry status worldwide.

Impact of Covid-19 on market growth, size, share, and sales.

Comprehensive analysis of market drives and manufacturers with the latest innovation.

Report provides country-wise economic business status and opportunities.

It is also providing an in-depth analysis of company profiles, production, value, price, and supply chain.

Major changes were seen in the competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions.

New business development analysis and industry challenges.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

What Automotive Wheel Market Report Is Going to Offers:

Global Automotive Wheel Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Automotive Wheel Market share analysis of the top industry players

Automotive Wheel Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Global Automotive Wheel Market forecasts all the mentioned segments, sub segments, and the regional markets

Automotive Wheel Market Trends ( Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations )

) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the Automotive Wheel market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Automotive Wheel Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Automotive Wheel Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Which are the five top players in the Automotive Wheel market?

How will the Automotive Wheel market change in the upcoming years?

Which product and application will take a share of the Automotive Wheel market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Automotive Wheel market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Automotive Wheel market throughout the forecast period?

What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the challenges to growth in the market?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

Purchase this report (Price 4350 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/20690042

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automotive Wheel market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points From Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Wheel Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Wheel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Wheel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Wheel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Wheel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Wheel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Wheel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Wheel Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Wheel Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Wheel Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Wheel Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Wheel Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Wheel Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Aluminum Alloy

2.1.2 Steel

2.1.3 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Wheel Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Wheel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Wheel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Wheel Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

3.1.2 Aftermarket

3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Wheel Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Wheel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Wheel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Wheel Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Wheel Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Wheel Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Wheel Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Wheel Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Wheel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Wheel Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Wheel Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Wheel in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Wheel Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Wheel Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Wheel Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Wheel Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Wheel Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Wheel Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Wheel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Wheel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Wheel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Wheel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Wheel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.3 Europe

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Iochpe-Maxion

7.1.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

7.1.2 Iochpe-Maxion Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Iochpe-Maxion Automotive Wheel Products Offered

7.1.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

7.2 CITIC Dicastal

7.2.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

7.2.2 CITIC Dicastal Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CITIC Dicastal Automotive Wheel Products Offered

7.2.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

7.3 Hitachi Metals

7.3.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hitachi Metals Automotive Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hitachi Metals Automotive Wheel Products Offered

7.3.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

7.4 Steel Strips Wheels

7.4.1 Steel Strips Wheels Corporation Information

7.4.2 Steel Strips Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Steel Strips Wheels Automotive Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Steel Strips Wheels Automotive Wheel Products Offered

7.4.5 Steel Strips Wheels Recent Development

7.5 American Eagle Wheels

7.5.1 American Eagle Wheels Corporation Information

7.5.2 American Eagle Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 American Eagle Wheels Automotive Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 American Eagle Wheels Automotive Wheel Products Offered

7.5.5 American Eagle Wheels Recent Development

7.6 United Wheels Group

7.6.1 United Wheels Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 United Wheels Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 United Wheels Group Automotive Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 United Wheels Group Automotive Wheel Products Offered

7.6.5 United Wheels Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Wheel Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Wheel Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Wheel Distributors

8.3 Automotive Wheel Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Wheel Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Wheel Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Wheel Distributors

8.5 Automotive Wheel Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Wheel Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/20690042

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz