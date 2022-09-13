Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,611 in the last 365 days.

Corel is reimagining the future of work—and its own historic brand—as it fully rebrands as Alludo

/EIN News/ -- Alludo provides software tools that liberate knowledge workers from the 9-5 grind, enabling them to create, ideate, and share any time, anywhere, on any device.

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel, a global technology company helping people work better and live better, announced today that it is undergoing a full rebrand, including a new name: Alludo. Alludo had more than 2.5 million paying customer relationships in more than 130 countries across diverse industries this past year. Leveraging a 35+ year history, Alludo is behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip. This rebranding is part of Alludo’s commitment to reimagining the future of work—not just where people work, but also how, when, and even why they work.

“This is a watershed moment for us,” said Christa Quarles, Chief Executive Officer, Alludo. “We’re reimagining the way the world works by not just writing a new chapter, but a whole new playbook. This new playbook reimagines what work feels like—for our customers and ourselves. We believe in working better and living better, and we want our solutions to deliver just that, boldly and intentionally. That’s why we’ve decided it’s time for a new brand. We’re delighted to share this news with you today, by welcoming you to Alludo.”

It’s impossible to overstate how much the world has changed since Corel was founded in 1985 —and Corel, too, has evolved beyond its original brand with the acquisition of several software brands. The name Alludo (pronounced “ah-LOO-dough") represents a cohesive identity and is a nod to the company’s purpose: to empower “all you do.” That’s because Alludo's software products have a broad impact that gives knowledge workers freedom and flexibility to work, dream, and live in the best way for them. With this purpose in mind, the company will continue to focus on growth - organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

Alludo is reimagining the world of work and innovating to make every day easier so its customers—and its employees—have the freedom to devote more time to what matters most. In line with its new vision for what the new world of work needs, it recently gave its employees the freedom to choose where they wanted to work from, and 95% opted for working remotely.

The Alludo parent brand respects the identity and purpose of its world-renowned sub-brands while tying them more closely together. Now, all employees are united under one brand, no matter what they’re working on or where they are in the world. Customers can expect the same great products and service from the brands they love supporting all they do with renewed energy and thought leadership.

For more information, visit www.alludo.com.

About Alludo

Alludo is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We’re the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels®, CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, and WinZip®. Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want. With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers ALL YOU DO helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com.  

Media Contact
Beatrice Vogel
Director of Global PR at Alludo
Beatrice.vogel@alludo.com

© 2022 Cascade Parent Limited trading as Alludo. All rights reserved. Alludo, and the Alludo logo are trademarks of Cascade Parent Limited in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Corel, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.alludo.com/en/legal, www.corel.com/en/legal-information/ and www.parallels.com/about/legal/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8943424-48dd-4808-aa9e-2371747c49d9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2c4d870-8c69-42d0-aa3b-1db09997fda4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93fca496-36ab-4774-a0fe-fe084921c63c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13a64c45-315a-4875-b418-6f27c487d345
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8e98866-c1e7-48c6-9c3d-36685e3be103

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43d8e8dc-3827-4356-b597-5d27bbef034b


Christa Quarles

Christa Quarles is the CEO at Alludo
Alludo Timeline

Corel has evolved beyond its original brand with the acquisition of several software brands and rebrands as Alludo.
Alludo – Work Mode Morning

Owning the time of day when you do your best work
Alludo – Work Mode Afternoon

Owning the time of day when you do your best work
Alludo – Work Mode Evening

Owning the time of day when you do your best work

You just read:

Corel is reimagining the future of work—and its own historic brand—as it fully rebrands as Alludo

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.