DEA to Start Joint Development With Creek & River on a Next-Generation Base Simulation X NFT Army Battle Game 'HERO SPIRAL' Scheduled for Launch on PlayMining in Spring 2023

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), Singapore-based global GameFi company, is pleased to announce that it has started a joint development of "HERO SPIRAL" with Creek & River Co., Ltd. (C&R), a base simulation x NFT army battle game for the company's PlayMining platform, aimed to launch in spring 2023.

"HERO SPIRAL" is a next-generation base simulation x NFT army battle game that utilizes NFT and crypto assets, created based on the smartphone social games that people around the world are enjoying fervently. Players can expand their bases, organize the troops and create armies using NFTs to enjoy the battles.

The development partner for "HERO SPIRAL" is CREEK & RIVER, a production company behind more than 6,000 content titles a year, including games, websites and videos.

DEA is committed to enhance "PlayMining" titles to provide "fun" and "surprise" to users around the world through a variety of content.

About "HERO SPIRAL"

"HERO SPIRAL" is a next-generation base simulation x NFT army battle game based on the concept of utilizing NFT and crypto assets and realizing it as a new digital experience.

Players can expand their base, organize the troops, create an army with NFT cards sold in packages and enjoy battles against other users. Players can also earn rewards such as DEAPcoin by winning the battles. HERO SPIRAL will also offer various other features of Play to Earn within the game, such as ranking and trading of materials among users.

For the latest information on HERO SPIRAL, please check the following:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayMining_JP

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/UcEAuyZGCV

About CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.

Company name: CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd.

Head Office: Shintora-dori CORE, 4-1-1 Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Establishment: March 1990

Representative: Yukihiro Igawa, President and Representative Director

Locations: Tokyo (Head Office), Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai, Fukushima, Omiya, Yokohama, Funabashi, Takasaki, Kanazawa, Nagoya, Kyoto, Kobe, Takamatsu, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Naha, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Los Angeles

Business: Agency specializing in professionals in 18 fields: video, games, web, advertising/publishing, authors, medical, IT, accounting, legal, architecture, fashion, food, computer science, life science, performing arts, CXO, athletes, agriculture. The company also offers production (development, operation), rights management services (planning, development, and distribution of intellectual property). It creates an infinite number of innovative businesses based on the wisdom of professionals.

URL: https://www.cri.co.jp (corporate website) / https://crdg.jp (game field)

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | https://dea.sg/jp

DEA, a global GameFi and meta verse platform business, was founded in Singapore in August 2018, and is developing "JobTribes", a Play to Earn game, "PlayMining NFT", an NFT marketplace and "PlayMining Verse", a meta verse project. As a leading Web3 Entertainment company in the world of "GameFi2.0", focusing on the entertainment experience, we aim to realize a world where "enjoyment turns into value" by utilizing blockchain technology.

Co-CEO: Naohito Yoshida, Kozo Yamada

Location: 7 Straits View, Marina One East Tower, #05-01, Singapore 018936

Establishment: August 2018

Business description: GameFi platform business

Contact Information

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.

Public Relation: Takasugi ｜ tomoyuki_takasugi@dea.sg

