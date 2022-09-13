Global Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market worth $ 69.32 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market info Global Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market seg

Global oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market is valued at US$ 39.24 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 69.32 Billion by 2030, CAGR of 6.8 %

Major market players operating in the Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices market include Medline Industries, Inc., Salter Labs Inc., Vygon SA, Smiths Medical, Inc., Medicoplast International GmbH” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market- by Product (Oxygen Masks, Nasal Cannulas/ Oxygen catheters, Oxygen Connecting Tube, Venturi Masks, Non-rebreather Masks, Reusable Nebuliser, Disposable Nebuliser and Other Oxygen Delivery Devices), Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Pneumonia and Other Diseases), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1275

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market is valued at US$ 39.24 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 69.32 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Delivery systems for oxygen and aerosols treat respiratory and non-respiratory disorders as emergency therapy or as part of a long-term regimen. The most advanced way of medicine delivery involves delivering a substance straight to the lungs for a systemic effect. Devices for delivering oxygen and aerosols, like dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers, and nebulizers, are frequently employed in treating asthma and COPD. In addition to treating respiratory conditions, these devices are also used to treat analgesia, Parkinson's disease, and diabetes. Asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorders are growing more prevalent, smoking is becoming more popular, the demand for metered-dose inhalers is increasing, and it is becoming easier to dispense medications using aerosol delivery systems.

Augumented incidence of respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD, and others, the rate of smoking, the ease with which medications can be administered using aerosol delivery devices, the increase in demand for metered-dose inhalers, and technological advancements in inhaler devices are the primary factors influencing the global market for oxygen and aerosol delivery devices. The number of R&D initiatives to provide the best inhalation therapy has increased, which is one of the other factors influencing market expansion. However, it is anticipated that issues and adverse effects related to inhaling medications and the high price of nebulizers will restrain the market growth.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market over the forecast years. Due to the considerable population base susceptible to asthma and COPD, rising healthcare reforms, rising public awareness of the use and benefits of these devices, accessibility of medical devices, growth of the R&D sector, and technological advancements in aerosol delivery device products, the oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market offers lucrative opportunities for key players. In addition, the Asia Pacific oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market is showing considerable growth due to the increasing demand for home healthcare equipment, inhalers, and nebulizers. In order to acquire a major share of the oxygen and aerosol delivery business, prominent manufacturers are increasingly focusing on extending their geographic presence in developing Asia-Pacific nations.

Major market players operating in the Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices market include Medline Industries, Inc., Salter Labs Inc., Vygon SA, Smiths Medical, Inc., Medicoplast International GmbH, Purple Surgical, Pennine Healthcare, Besmed Health Business Corp., Intersurgical Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Inc., Flexicare Medical Ltd., GaleMed Corporation, PARI GmbH, Polymedicure, Teleflex Incorporated, HSINER CO., LTD., ASID BONZ GmbH and Sumi spółka z ograniczoną.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In December 2021, Positive results from the second randomized, placebo-controlled Phase-2 research comparing PUL-042 to COVID-19 were reported by Pulmotect. Patients treated with inhaled PUL-042 had excellent efficacy signals for COVID-19 prevention and therapy, reduced respiratory symptoms, and reduced critical care unit hospitalizations, in addition to probable effectiveness against all SARS-CoV-2 variants.

• In June 2021, a significant portion of Teleflex Incorporated's Respiratory division was recently sold to Medline Industries, Inc. (referred to as "Medline"), as previously stated. Among the Teleflex respiratory product lines purchased are Hudson RCI® devices for oxygen and aerosol treatment, active humidification, non-invasive ventilation, and incentive spirometers, with a projected total sale of $139 million in 2020.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1275

Market Segments

Global Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Oxygen Masks

• Nasal Cannulas/ Oxygen Catheter

• Oxygen Connecting Tube

• Venturi Masks

• Non-rebreather Masks

• Reusable Nebulizer

• Disposable Nebulizer

• Other Oxygen Delivery Devices

Global Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• COPD

• Asthma

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Respiratory Distress Syndrome

• Pneumonia

• Other Diseases

Global Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market

 To analyze the oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the oxygen and aerosol delivery devices market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1275