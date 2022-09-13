Medical Textiles Market Overview, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Emerging Technology Till 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the medical textiles market industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Medical Textiles Market Overview:

The global medical textiles market size reached US$ 20.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Medical textiles also referred to as healthcare textiles, represent the various materials used for first aid and clinical purposes. They consist of implantable and non-implantable materials, healthcare and hygiene products, and extracorporeal devices. Commonly utilized medical textiles include gauzes, wipes, prostheses, orthoses, bandages, breathing masks, bedding, and covers. The usage of these materials depends upon the degree of softness, absorption, flexibility, and filtering offered by the product. Textile-based products and implants substitute the need for using artificial ligaments, tissues, and joints in surgeries, thus improving the rehabilitation process and allowing faster recovery for the patient.

Medical Textiles Market Trends/Drivers:

The escalating awareness of healthcare practices among the consumers is primarily driving the medical textiles market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for pressure garments and bandages, owing to the increasing instances of accidents caused by fires and chemicals and the prevalence of several chronic diseases, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising consciousness in individuals towards the benefits of medical textiles and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities to launch enhanced and innovative variants are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing diabetic and geriatric population that needs frequent and expansive medical attention is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the inflating demand for nanofibers manufactured using biocompatible and biodegradable materials that aid in tissue engineering, drug delivery, and wound healing is anticipated to propel the medical textiles market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global medical textiles market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and application.

Competitive Landscape:

Asahi Kasei

Cardinal Health

Freudenberg

Getinge

KCWW

Schouw

ATEX Technologies Inc

Bally Ribbon Mills

Vestagen Technical Textiles Inc.

Bluestar Silicones

Biomedical Structures

Medical Grade Innovations

Strategic Partners

Life Threads LLC, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Non-Woven

Knitted

Woven

Others

Breakup by Application:

Implantable Goods

Non-Implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

