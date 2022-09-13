Ship-To-Shore Cranes Market Report 2022-2027: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Analysis

Ship-to-Shore Cranes Market

The global ship-to-shore cranes market size reached US$ 2.73 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 3.71 Billion, growing at 5.10% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest ship-to-shore cranes market report by IMARC Group, titled “Ship-To-Shore Cranes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, finds that the global ship-to-shore cranes market reached a value of US$ 2.73 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

Ship-to-shore (STS) cranes are used to load and unload shipping containers in ports and docks. They offer power regeneration, high reliability, and a robust structure for terminal automation and improving performance. Nowadays, the leading manufacturers are offering modular designs that are lightweight, durable, and require little maintenance. Since these designs can be customized to fulfill the customer's needs, STS cranes are gaining immense traction worldwide.

Ship-To-Shore Cranes Market Trends and Drivers:

The global ship-to-shore cranes market is primarily driven by the rising need for shipping containers to facilitate cross-border e-commerce due to the increasing usage of online shopping platforms for buying imported goods.

Additionally, the governments of various countries are encouraging domestic manufacturing and international trade by implementing favorable export and import policies and constructing port infrastructure. In line with this, the escalating demand for STS cranes to enhance the reliability and productivity of port terminals is positively influencing market growth. Moreover, several key market players are integrating innovative technologies, such as ship profiling systems (SPS) and electronic load systems (ELC), to transfer containers safely.

Along with this, the increasing emphasis on port automation to reduce human error, improve container management efficacy, and optimize power consumption is propelling the market growth. Other factors, including rising cargo transportation, the growing use of large-sized vessels, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Global Ship-To-Shore Cranes Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, power supply, outreach and lifting capacity.

Breakup by Product Type:

• High Profile Cranes

• Low Profile Cranes

Breakup by Power Supply:

• Diesel

• Electric

• Hybrid

Breakup by Outreach:

• Upto 40m

• 40m to 49m

• 50m to 60m

• Greater than 60m

Breakup by Lifting Capacity:

• Panamax STS Cranes

• Post Panamax STS Cranes

• Super-Post Panamax STS Cranes

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

