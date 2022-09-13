Breath Analyzer Market Report, Global Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Breath Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global breath analyzer market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8% during 2022-2027.

Industry Definition and Application:

The breath analyzer refers to a hand-held medical device that is mainly used for onsite detection of drug or alcohol content in the blood via exhaled breath. The device operates by passing the exhaled breath through a solution of potassium dichromate and sulfuric acid. The solution changes color according to the amount of alcohol in the air sample, thereby depicting its content in the blood. Breath analyzers utilize various kinds of technology, such as fuel cells, semiconductor sensors, infrared spectroscopy, etc. They are convenient and efficient tools that provide immediate and accurate results that are also used for the diagnosis of asthma, tuberculosis, and other respiratory diseases. As a result, breath analyzers find widespread applications in law enforcement agencies and enterprises across the globe.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating alcohol consumption and the rising instances of road accidents caused by the influence of liquor and other drugs are among the primary factors fueling the breath analyzer market. In addition to this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies across the globe to curb drunk driving is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing campaigning activities to raise awareness towards substance abuse and the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating requirement for breath analyzers in effectively diagnosing cancer and other conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing popularity of this device as a tool for smoking cessation and monitoring the levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in exhaled breath is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of product variants that can be connected to Bluetooth for personal tracking is anticipated to propel the breath analyzer market over the forecasted period.

Breath Analyzer Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the breath analyzer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• AK Globaltech Corp.

• Akers Biosciences Inc.

• Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc.

• BACtrack Inc.

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

• Intoximeters Inc.

• Lifeloc Technologies

• Mpd Inc.

• Quest Products LLC.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global breath analyzer market based on technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Technology:

• Fuel Cell Technology

• Semiconductor Sensor

• Infrared Spectroscopy

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Alcohol Detection

• Drug Abuse Detection

• Medical Application

Breakup by End-User:

• Law Enforcement Agencies

• Enterprises

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

