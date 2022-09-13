Proton Therapy Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031 - depth analysis of current trends & future estimation

Proton therapy market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proton therapy market size was $438.33 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.65% from 2022 to 2031. Proton therapy, also known as proton radiotherapy and proton beam therapy, involves radiation devices with protons as a source of radiation. Proton therapy is used to kill cancer cells. In proton therapy particle accelerators are used to target the tumors with a beam of protons. Protons are charged particles that interfere with DNA of cells, thus damaging them leading to cell death. Proton therapy devices are costly, space consuming equipment that comprises accelerators, electro-magnets, gantries, nozzles, and patient rooms.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Major companies profiled in proton therapy industry report include Hitachi, Ltd., Ion Beam Applications S.A., Mevion Medical Systems, Mirion Technologies Ltd., Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Provision Healthcare, Pro Tom International, Siemens, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.

Increase in prevalence of cancer, surge in number of awareness campaigns about benefits of proton therapy, and technological advancements in proton therapy devices are the key proton therapy market trends. In addition, patients are eager to know more about proton therapy treatment process and growth of global recognition of proton therapy and its benefits further drive the market growth. However, high cost of proton therapy and large size of these devices, requiring dedicated areas, are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Conversely, introduction of proton therapy in emerging economies is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for key players in the market.

On the basis of indications, the proton therapy market is categorized into head & neck cancer, central nervous system cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and others. The central nervous system cancer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of CNS cancer and rise in preference for advance therapies by healthcare professionals.

Depending on product type, the accelerator segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of cancer, cost advantage as compared to outsourced radioactive tracers and availability of technologically advanced diagnostic devices further boost proton therapy market growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• On the basis of indication, the CNS cancer segment is estimated to register CAGR of 12.41% from 2022 to 2031.

• On the basis of product type, the accelerator segment is estimated to register CAGR of 13.21% from 2022 to 2031.

• By end user, the hospital segment is anticipated to register CAGR of 13.8% from 2022–2031

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 14.95% from 2022 to 2031.

