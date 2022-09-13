Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B5002836

TROOPER: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Adam Rutherford  

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL:  Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Unknown Injuries

HOSPITAL: UVMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OWNER: Bridger Counter  

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Saab

VEHICLE MODEL:  93

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor cosmetic to rear passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #3

OWNER: Heather Pike  

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: KIA

VEHICLE MODEL:  Seltos

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor cosmetic to rear, passenger side & roof

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/13/2022 at approximately 2150 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash into a residence in the area of 339 Monkton Ridge Rd in the Town of Monkton, Vermont. Troopers responded and determined that Adam Rutherford (19) of Williston, Vermont was travelling northeast on Monkton Rd approaching the intersection of Monkton Ridge Rd and Bristol Rd. Upon arrival to the intersection, Rutherford was distracted and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the vehicle to cross through the three-way “T” intersection, exit the roadway and collide into the front porch of an apartment building. Rutherford’s vehicle bounced back after impact, striking a parked vehicle and causing minor cosmetic damage. Debris was scattered from the collision which struck another parked vehicle, causing minor cosmetic damage. Rutherford’s vehicle sustained extensive disabling front-end damage and deemed a total loss. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mid State towing out of New Haven. The State Police were assisted by the Monkton Fire Department and Bristol Rescue.

 

 

 

