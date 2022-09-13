New Haven Barracks / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B5002836
TROOPER: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Adam Rutherford
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Unknown Injuries
HOSPITAL: UVMC
VEHICLE #2
OWNER: Bridger Counter
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Saab
VEHICLE MODEL: 93
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor cosmetic to rear passenger side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OWNER: Heather Pike
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: KIA
VEHICLE MODEL: Seltos
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor cosmetic to rear, passenger side & roof
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/13/2022 at approximately 2150 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash into a residence in the area of 339 Monkton Ridge Rd in the Town of Monkton, Vermont. Troopers responded and determined that Adam Rutherford (19) of Williston, Vermont was travelling northeast on Monkton Rd approaching the intersection of Monkton Ridge Rd and Bristol Rd. Upon arrival to the intersection, Rutherford was distracted and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing the vehicle to cross through the three-way “T” intersection, exit the roadway and collide into the front porch of an apartment building. Rutherford’s vehicle bounced back after impact, striking a parked vehicle and causing minor cosmetic damage. Debris was scattered from the collision which struck another parked vehicle, causing minor cosmetic damage. Rutherford’s vehicle sustained extensive disabling front-end damage and deemed a total loss. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Mid State towing out of New Haven. The State Police were assisted by the Monkton Fire Department and Bristol Rescue.