Epoxy Composite Market Size to Boost US$32.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 7.1% - IndustryARC
Growing electronics industry across the globeHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Epoxy Composite Market size is forecasted to reach US$32.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027. Epoxy composites are a type of polymer material that uses epoxy resin to create a polymer matrix that is reinforced with carbon epoxy composite, graphite epoxy-based composite. The rise in the growth of the automotive & aerospace sector would boost the demand for epoxy composite. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the total production of vehicles in the European Union is around 16,330,509 units.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Epoxy-Composite-Market-Research-500247
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Epoxy Composite market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-pacific region dominates the Epoxy Composite Market share with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2022-2027) owing to the rising growth in the development of automotive, aerospace and building construction in various countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.
2. The rapid increase in the application of Epoxy Composite in the wind energy industry owing to carbon/epoxy composite mechanical properties is boosting the demand for the Epoxy Composite market during the forecast period.
3. The increasing demand for Epoxy Composite materials in various sectors such as electric & electronics and sporting and consumer goods due to glass epoxy-based composite properties and s-glass Epoxy Composite properties during the forecast period.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Epoxy Composite market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500247
Segmental Analysis:
1. The glass segment held the largest Epoxy Composite Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2027. The fiberglass epoxy composite is widely used for bumper beams, fenders, hoods, roof panels, deck lids and exterior and interior body components because of its glass epoxy-based composite properties and glass fiber epoxy composite properties.
2. The Asia-pacific region dominated the Epoxy Composite Market share with 46% in 2021, owing to the rising investment towards construction, bolstering construction activity and growing aerospace, automotive & defense industries in the region.
3. The transportation sector held a significant Epoxy Composite Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The carbon epoxy composite and graphite epoxy-based composite are widely used in the production of various automotive, marine, aerospace & defense owing to their carbon/epoxy composite mechanical properties, glass epoxy composite properties and glass fiber epoxy composite properties.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Epoxy Composite industry are:
1. Axiom Materials
2. Hexcel Corporation
3. SGL Carbon
4. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
5. Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH
Click on the following link to buy the Epoxy Composite Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500247
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Epoxy Resin Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16463/epoxy-resin-market.html
B. Composite Coatings Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Composite-Coatings-Market-Research-500178
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn