Acupuncture Needles Market 2026 | Expeditious Growth Expected in Coming Years

Acupuncture Needles

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing disposable income and growing awareness of laser technology in developing economies such as India, China. Increase in adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increase in obesity and alcohol addiction are the major factors driving the growth of acupuncture needles market. Additionally, growth in the geriatric population worldwide and increasing awareness of acupuncture treatments are fueling the growth of the Acupuncture needle market.

The Acupuncture Needle Market size is expected to reach $177 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026. Acupuncture is a method of treatment in which thin needles are inserted into a person's skin at different depths, at specific points on the body. Acupuncture can help relieve pain and is used for many other complaints such as neck pain, osteoarthritis, headaches and migraines, among others.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐

Disposable acupuncture needle segment accounted for 98% of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the near future due to its worldwide adoption for pain management.

The stainless-steel segment dominated the acupuncture needle market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Manufacturers prefer stainless steel as it is cheaper in terms of cost compared to gold and silver needles.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Serin Corporation, Ampex Medical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Tianxi Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd., Acumedic Ltd., Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd., Acusupply Inc., 3B Scientific GmbH, Lhasa OMS, Inc., and Asia Med GMbH, Cogmedix, Inc. are provided in this report.

