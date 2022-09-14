At 7.8 % CAGR, Oxygenated Solvents Market Size Worth USD 45.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Rapid Increase in Automotive Production is boosting the growth of the Oxygenated Solvents Market industry.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Oxygenated Solvents market size is estimated to reach US$45.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Oxygenated solvents are different types of organic solvents such as alcohol, esters and glycol ethers whose chemical structure contains carbon and hydrogen atoms and are produced through the chemical reaction from olefin. Due to their high solvency and purity rate, such solvents have major applicability in the automotive, aerospace, building & construction and agriculture sectors for paints & coatings, adhesives, concrete additives and intermediates applications. This is influencing the oxygenated solvents market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Oxygenated Solvents Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the Oxygenated Solvent industry owing to the rapidly growing automotive, building & construction and aerospace sectors. This has significantly influenced the demand for organic solvents containing carbon atoms & hydrogen atoms in the region.
2. The increase in the scale of aircraft production and deliveries to tackle the growing air passenger traffic has propelled the demand and usage of Oxygenated Solvents in the aerospace sector as surfactant and lubricant intermediate. This is having a positive impact on the Oxygenated Solvents industry outlook.
3. The growing projects related to commercial and residential construction have boosted Oxygenated Solvents' demand in the building & construction sector for concrete additives, adhesives and paints & coatings applications, thereby driving the market growth of Oxygenated Solvents.
4. The VOC emissions released during conventional Oxygenated Solvents manufacturing have compelled various government authorities to implement certain guidelines to prevent such emissions. This can hamper the production of conventional Oxygenated Solvents, which would negatively impact the Oxygenated Solvents market size.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Bio Green held the largest share in the Oxygenated Solvents market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Bio green oxygenated solvents are the types of organic solvents that are driven by renewable raw materials
2. North America held the largest Oxygenated Solvents market share of up to 39% in 2021. The region is witnessing significant growth in major end-users of oxygenated solvents such as automotive, building & construction and aerospace. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers, in 2021, automotive production in the US stood at 9.16 million units, showing a 4% increase.
3. The building & construction sector held the largest share in the Oxygenated Solvents market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Oxygenated solvents consisting of carbon atoms & hydrogen atoms have high solvency and purity rate. Due to this, they are used in paints & coatings, concrete additives and adhesive applications in the building & construction sector. Rapid urbanization and investment inflows have increased the scale of construction output
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Oxygenated Solvents industry are -
1. Arkema Group.
2. Dow Chemical Company.
3. Exxon Mobil Corporation.
4. BASF SE.
5. Eastman Chemical Company.
