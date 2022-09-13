Rich Makover Takes on Chief Sales Officer Role at Qyral

Revolutionary new skincare company Qyral has hired veteran sales, marketing, and strategic planning expert Rich Makover as its new CSO.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qyral has brought Rich Makover on board as its new CSO. Rich has been successful at transforming companies at all stages. He has experience working with multiple distribution channels such as direct sales, online, business to business, direct to consumer, national chains, and independents. Qyral, a direct sales skincare and wellness company, plans to leverage Rich’s ability to turn around and grow businesses.

“My role is to provide leadership, create strategy, and help our sales directors help their teams reach their goals. Our first set of goals includes building a critical mass of enthusiastic Qyral consultants. From there we’ll refine support for the team; this could include tools, training, product, and whatever is needed for consultants to be successful ,” says Rich.

Rich’s background includes decades of executive leadership at direct sales companies. He is a former Vice President of Sales at Avon and successfully transformed the company with a new streamlined and efficient model. He came to Qyral because he likes what they have to offer, “I like their unique selling proposition with the telederm and prescription line combined with custom skincare. No other company in the industry has done something like this.”

Qyral founder Hanieh Sigari says that Rich is exactly what the company needs at this stage of its development, “Rich brings over 20 years of network marketing experience to Qyral which includes leading the largest business transformation in AVON history. In addition to his many accomplishments within the industry, his c-level strategic skills have allowed him to make significant contributions to leading consumer brands such as Luxottica, Frederick Goldman and Citizen. His impressive accomplishments both in and out of the network marketing realm make him a well-rounded leader with an eye for what it takes to transform a vision into tangible success. We are excited to have Rich building the Qyral sales strategy with his dynamic talents.”

Rich’s long term goal is to put Qyral on top, “It’s the first direct sales company doing telederm. We have a unique opportunity to be the market leader in the skincare niche. The customization piece is huge, but adding the dermatology makes it even bigger.”

Qyral is looking for consultants who are interested in helping to grow this young company. For more information on the partnership program, visit Qyral.com.

About Qyral

At Qyral, our philosophy is to empower others through education. We believe if you buy nothing but learn something, we've done our job. With knowledge, you can make informed decisions about your skincare and health.

