Spirulina Market Present Scenario on Growth Analysis | Allied Market Research

Spirulina Market

Spirulina market was valued at $393.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $897.61 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it offers lucrative opportunities for the market players due to significant growth of the food processing industry in the region.

“Spirulina Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027″ , report published by Allied Market Research, the global spirulina market was valued at $393.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $897.61 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The use of spirulina in food can bring benefits to human health owing to its chemical composition, since it has high levels of vitamins, minerals, phenolics, essential fatty acids, amino acids, and pigments. Thus, spirulina plays an important role in this scenario. The highly nutritional and ecofriendly Spirulina (Arthrospira platensis) has hypolipidemic, hypoglycemic, and antihypertensive properties. Spirulina contains functional compounds, such as phenolics, phycocyanins, and polysaccharides, with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immunostimulating effects. In addition, Spirulina processing products are employed in agriculture, food industry, pharmaceutics, perfumery, and medicine.

The spirulina market is segmented into type, application, formulation, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Platensis. By application, it is categorized into nutraceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, agriculture, feed, and others. By drug formulation, it is categorized into powder, tablet & capsule, liquid, and granule & gelling agent. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into Arthrospira platensis and Arthrospira platensis. The Arthrospira platensis segment accounted for the leading market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. There are various reasons for increasing health awareness globally and including spirulina as a super food in the diet.

By application, the nutraceuticals sector accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This has led to an increase in nutritional and health concerns and a preference for natural alternatives to traditional medicinal products.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• A detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future global spirulina market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment.

• The spirulina market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

• The spirulina market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• Qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the spirulina market.

Key Market Players

• Algenol Biofuels Inc.

• Cabassi & Giuriati Spa

• Cyanotech Corporation

• Ddw Inc.

• Dic Corporation

• Döhler Gmbh

• Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Co, Ltd.

• Echlorial

• E.I.D. Parry Limited

• Givaudan International Sa

• Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd.

• Pond Technologies Inc.

• Sensient Technologies Corporation

