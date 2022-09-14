Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market Size Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion with CAGR of 6.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC
The Growing Application of Robotic Solutions Across Various Industry Segments is Accelerating the Growth of The Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market size is estimated to reach $1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to growing automation in manufacturing industries, rising interest in environmentally friendly cutting processes, and so on. Advanced technologies such as multi-axis waterjet cutting and 3D cutting are now widely used in metal fabrication & hydraulic mining applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to the increasing demand for precise automobile brake parts, growing utilization of abrasive waterjet cutting machines in aerospace & defense industries and so on.
2. Automotive sector in the Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027, owing to the increasing demand for high precision sophisticated automotive parts, growing adoption of robotic systems and so on.
3. North America dominated the global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market, attributed to the growing production capacity of large industries, rising adoption of waterjet technology in metal fabrication & hydraulic mining applications and so on.
4. Technological advancement in the development of waterjet cutting machines and increasing adoption of robotic solutions across various industry segments are analyzed to significantly drive the market growth of the Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market is analyzed to grow at the fastest rate of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027, attributed to increasing demand for precise automobile brake parts, growing utilization of abrasive waterjet cutting machines to cut out materials such as brake types, wings, turbine, gears in aerospace & defense industries
2. The automotive sector in the Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027, owing to increasing demand for high precision sophisticated automotive parts, growing adoption of robotic systems in automotive manufacturing units to improve operational efficiency
3. North America dominated the global Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market with a share of 38% in 2021, attributed to the growing production capacity of large industries, rising adoption of waterjet technology in metal fabrication & hydraulic mining applications, increasing emphasis on minimizing production cost & manufacturing time, leading to the automation in the industrial sector
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Waterjet Cutting Machinery industry are -
1. Innovative International Limited
2. Colfax Corporation
3. Dardi International Corporation
4. Flow International Corporation
5. Hornet Cutting Systems
