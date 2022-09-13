North America Vehicle Tracking Systems Market to Garner at 20.6% of CAGR During 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vehicle tracking systems market generated $17.37 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $109.95 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

COVID-19 scenario of Vehicle Tracking System:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global vehicle tracking system market, owing to commute restrictions and weak performce of key market players in 2020.

It hampered supply chain execution, regulatory policies, working capital management, and liquidity & solvency management. This, in turn, affected the market demand.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global vehicle tracking systems market based on type, vehicle type, application, technology, component, and region.

Based on type, the active segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 80% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2030, while passive segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global vehicle tracking systems market analyzed in the research include CalAmp, Cartrack Holdings Limited, Continental AG, Geotab Inc., Trackimo, Teltonika, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, Tomtom, Inc., Verizon Communication Inc. and Xirgo Technologies, LLC.

