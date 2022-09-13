Europe Air Ambulance Services Market to Garner at 13.7% of CAGR During 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global air ambulance services market generated $5.23 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in rates of trauma, stroke, and heart attacks supplemented demand for air medical services and rapid technological advancements in air ambulance services have boosted the growth of the global air ambulance services market. However, strict regulations for aviation licenses and high cost of air medical services & reimbursement challenges hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in urban air mobility platforms and untapped potential in the Asia-Pacific region would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The global air ambulance services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aeromedevac, Acadian Companies, Alpha Star, Air Methods, Gulf Helicopters, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Aviation Services, European Air Ambulance, PHI Inc., and REVA Inc.

The global air ambulance services market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario on Air Ambulance Services:

The Covid-19 pandemic created uncertainty in the market, disrupted the supply chain, which resulted in increase in panic among customers and business confidence.

The lockdown across several regions and a temporary shutdown of industries adversely affected the overall production and sales.

The prolonged lockdown due to rise in cases of Covid-19 result in temporarily terminated various operations in the aviation sector such as raw material supply, manufacturing, and aircraft deliveries.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.