Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills Market size is Estimated to Reach US$4.5 Billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
The Mining Industry Would Be A Game Changer For The Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills Market size is forecasted to reach US$4.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. This growth can be attributed to the technological advancements in grinding equipment across industry verticals, the increasing demand for better efficiency of grinding process and energy-efficient grinding solutions. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. In the Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills market report, the Mobile or Portable Equipment segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is due to the growing infrastructural sector and the increasing need for efficient grinders.
2. By End-user Industry in the Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills Market report, the Construction Industry is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period owing to factors such as advancements in grinding equipment, increased efficiency and safer work environment.
3. APAC region had the largest share with the market share of 39% in the global Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills Market size, owing to factors such as rising industrialization and government initiatives.
Segmental Analysis :
1. By Availability, Mobile or Portable segment in the Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Based on end-use, the Construction Industry in the Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills Market report is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to factors like technological advancements in grinding equipment such as high-pressure grinding rollers, safer work environments and increased efficiency.
3. APAC dominated the global Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills Market with a market share of 39% in 2021 and was also analyzed to have significant growth over the forecasting period. This growth is primarily attributed to rapid industrialization, growing demand for more efficient grinding machinery and government initiatives.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Semi-Autogenous & Autogenous Grinding Mills industry are -
1. Komatsu Mining Corp
2. Amada Machines Tools Co. Ltd.
3. Junker
4. Korber AG
5. Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies
