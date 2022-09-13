HERE SDK Navigate now available in Japan

Global businesses and local enterprises in Japan across industries can now enhance their mobile applications with customized maps, truck routing, in-car navigation, real-time and historical traffic data and more.

The HERE SDK Navigate is the latest HERE location service extended to Japan.

Yokohama -- HERE Technologies , the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that HERE SDK Navigate (Software Development Kit), is now available in Japan. Global and local businesses will benefit from the product's rich map data and customizable features to improve their mobile application user experience.

Japan has laid the foundation for an advanced mobile internet ecosystem. Today, more than 92% of Japanese internet users own a smartphone[1]. Growing demand for 5G capable smartphones in the country[2] is creating a new cycle of even richer mobile app experiences. Location data and services are at the foundation of today and tomorrow's mobile applications, critical for businesses to deliver user capabilities, experiences, and benefits.

HERE SDK Navigate is available in 200+ countries, and the latest of HERE location services available in Japan. It provides businesses access to a smooth map experience and rich portfolio of location features – such as multiple map view instances, controlling draw order of map layers, 3D camera control and integrated tool chain for map customization. Additional premium features including car and truck turn-by-turn (TBT) navigation, advanced routing, geocoding and search, network positioning and downloadable offline map data are also available.

Takeo Kasai, General Manager for Global Marketing Team Industry Value Chain DX Department, Industry DX Group at Mitsubishi Corporation added, "Over the past two years, Mitsubishi Corporation has been partnering with HERE Technologies to identify opportunities in the Japanese market to support the digital transformation of businesses using location intelligence. I'm confident that the HERE SDK suite in Japan will enable businesses to further advance mobility locally and transform their businesses to become smarter and more efficient."

Businesses in the transport and logistics industries are benefiting from the HERE SDK suite capabilities. Naoyuki Hashimoto, Managing Director at Funai Soken Logistics said, "Truck drivers do more than just driving the trucks. They have to perform various tasks such as maintaining logs and providing customer service. With the HERE SDK, our drivers can now drive comfortably and efficiently without having to worry about being lost. I'm excited that HERE SDK Navigate is now available in Japan and I look forward to further optimizing our business operations with HERE."

The global auto industry uses the HERE SDK suite to enhance their brand experience. Tainan-based motorcycle manufacturer, Aeonmotor is leveraging HERE SDK to power its smart dashboard known as CROXERA® and its companion mobile application to provide riders with timely TBT navigation guidance and speed limit warnings that adapt to real-time changes. Riders are presented with accurate estimated times of arrival and distance to destination within their dashboard, without needing to reference a separate app or device.

Charlie Chung, Aeonmotor Executive Assistant shared, "Aeonmotor has been benefiting from HERE SDK since 2018. It remains a highly sought after feature from our customers and it's now a staple feature for us to remain competitive in the market."

"Expanding the HERE SDK Navigate coverage to our customers and partners in Japan is an important milestone for HERE. Working alongside our partners and customers locally, we're excited to support them in building customized experiences for their customers and deliver a seamless navigation experience," said Akihiro Takahashi, Director and Head of Business for HERE Technologies in Japan. "At the same time, global businesses across various industries stand to benefit from this newly available product and leverage local data in Japan to better reach users in the country."

HERE SDK Navigate is available for native iOS and Android, and cross-platform development with Flutter.

