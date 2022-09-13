NutraNomics, Inc. and The Plant Announce Distribution Expansion Into Northern California

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. NNRX, an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, The Plant (www.theplantlabs.com), a NutraNomics company, and Greenbird Distribution (www.greenbirddistro.com), a subsidiary of The Plant, is pleased to announce its distribution expansion footprint into Northern California.

Greenbird Distribution has scaled its distribution footprint by adding a Northern California distribution hub in Dixon, CA. Perfectly located between Sacramento and the Bay Area, the City of Dixon affords Greenbird the advantage of quick and efficient access to the most concentrated markets in Northern California. The expansion will reduce Company operational cost, but most importantly, it will allow for 48 hours fulfillment from the customer-care centric distribution facility.

"As a result of this expansion, we've already added 23 accounts to our roster including the Vibes and High Times retail chains in and around the Sacramento and Bay Area," commented Jim Sprouse, Greenbird's Director and Chief. "This expansion represents the next step in our model of growing to over 300 retail customers by year's end, and we are encouraged by the immediate uptick in sales results."

Over the past month, Greenbird's focal point has been Los Angeles, the mecca of the California Cannabis Market. The next hub will specifically address the large LA market, but in the interim the Company will continue to send vans from Palm Springs. With the NorCal hub securely in place, the Company added two additional sales professionals bringing the total to four representatives covering LA county. Greenbird just began to supply the LA-based chains of Sweet Flower and The Syndicate with products and services, and recently added Chew and Chill to the roster of quality products in the menu.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. NNRX, we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com

NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Press Contact:

Geoff Bazegian, IR@nutranomics.com

SOURCE: NutraNomics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: